montreal jobs

National Bank Has Open Montreal Jobs That Pay $23.50/hr & Don't Require A Degree

The position also offers a wide array of benefits.

Associate Editor
Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

Finding a job is no easy feat, but we've got you covered. National Bank is currently looking to fill a full-time customer service agent role for their Montreal team. The salary starts at $23.50 per hour, and the best part of it all for those just starting out: the job only requires a high school diploma.

The role consists of establishing close relationships with National Bank customers, and analyzing and understanding "large amounts of information in order to properly assess a client's financial situation," the listing says.

Candidates with great interpersonal skills are also a huge asset, considering the position would require you to "be attuned to client's needs and resolve issues."

National Bank is looking to fill the full-time position for the call centre-based role, where applicants would be expected to work 37.5 hours per week, Monday to Friday.

While starting any new job can be stressful, National Bank will provide on-the-job training where you will learn more about the role, National Bank's products and technologies, and of course, "understand the ever-changing challenges of collection," as stated in the job posting.

In addition to a high school diploma, the job requires past customer service experience and an "aptitude for building strong relationships and proactively establishing ties with clients." Candidates should also be able to speak and write in both French and English, per the listing.

National Bank is also offering an array of benefits that come with the role. In addition to a starting salary of $23.50/hr, applicants can expect potential evening bonuses, a health and wellness program, banking services, pension plan, stock purchases, telemedicine, educational reimbursements, and the possibility of telecommuting.

The bank also notes they have several full-time and part-time opportunities in call centres and other fields, in Montreal.

National Bank - Customer Service Agent Perception

Salary: Starting at $23.50 per hour.

Company: National Bank

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

