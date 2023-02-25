6 Household Items Were Recalled By Health Canada Due To Fire, Falling & Chocking Hazards
"Immediately stop using the recalled products."
Health Canada is currently recalling several household items sold across Canada for various health and safety risks including fire, fall and chocking hazards.
The federal health department is urging Canadian consumers to verify if they are in possession of any of the affected items, if so, it is recommended to immediately stop using the recalled items, and in some cases, return to the point of purchase for an exchange or a full refund.
Here are the six recalled products to look out for:
Cosori-brand air fryers
Recalled Products:
- Cosori Model CO137 (various model numbers)
- Cosori Model CO158 (various model numbers)
- Cosori Model CP137 (various model numbers)
- Cosori Model CP158 (various model numbers)
- Cosori Model CP258, model CP258-AF
- Cosori Model CS158 (various model numbers)
Recall Reason: Over 250,000 units of the affected air fryer were sold in Canada. As of February 23, 2023, the company has received a total of 205 global reports, 56 of which are in Canada, of the air fryers catching on fire, burning, melting, overheating and even smoking.
Disney 'My First' vinyl figurines
Recalled Products:
- Buzz Lightyear Vinyl Figurine
- Mickey Mouse Vinyl Figurine
- Mickey Mouse Vinyl Figurine with Bead Rattle
- Minnie Mouse Vinyl Figurine
- Stitch Vinyl Figurine
- Minnie Mouse Vinyl Figurine with Bead Rattle
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "the arms or legs on the figurines can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.'
Dr. Crafty epoxy kits
Recalled Product: All sizes of Dr. Crafty epoxy kits
Recall Reason: Health Canada has determined that the "epoxy kits do not meet the labelling requirements of the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, 2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act."
Lancaster high chairs
Recalled Products:
- Lancaster Table & Seating Assembled Restaurant Wood High Chair with Black Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Assembled Restaurant Wood High Chair with Mahogany Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Assembled Restaurant Wood High Chair with Natural Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Assembled Restaurant Wooden High Chair with Walnut Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Ready-to-Assemble Restaurant Wood High Chair with Black Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Ready-to-Assemble Restaurant Wood High Chair with Mahogany
- Lancaster Table & Seating Ready-to-Assemble Restaurant Wood High Chair with Natural Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Ready-to-Assemble Restaurant Wood High Chair with Walnut Finish
Recall Reason: Health Canada reported that the "affected high chairs can break during use, posing a fall hazard to children."
SCARPA ski boots
Recalled Products:
- F1 GT Petrol/Orange (men's) 2022
- F1 FT Petrol/Aqua (women's) 2022
- F1 LT Carbon/Orange (men's) 2022
- F1 LT Carbon/Aqua (women's) 2022
Recall Reason: "Two Screws on each boot that attach the ski/walk mechanism to the cuff can loosen or fall out, causing the ski/walk mechanism to malfunction, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer," Health Canada indicated.
Anker power bank
Recalled Product: Anker 535 Power Bank (PowerrCore 20K) | A1366
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "a small number of Anker 535 Power Banks (PowerCore 20k) model A1366 may overheat, posing a fire hazard."
