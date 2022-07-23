A 14-Year-Old Girl Died At Super Aqua Club In Pointe-Calumet
The water park has decided to remain closed for today.
A 14-year-old girl has died at Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, Quebec.
The water park released a statement early Saturday morning on their Facebook page sharing the news regarding the tragic event.
"Earlier today, a terrible accident occurred on the site. It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the death of the victim, a 14-year-old girl," Super Aqua Club wrote.
The entire Super Aqua Club team are in shock and are mourning the loss of the teenage girl. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim. We wish to express our deepest condolences to them," they wrote.
While Super Aqua Club did not reveal the cause of death, Jean-Philippe Labbé, media relations rep of the Lac des Deux-Montagnes police indicated the death was likely due to accidental drowning.
"At this point, the main assumption is that it was an accidental drowning. There is nothing to suggest that it was anything criminal or negligent," Labbé said via Radio-Canada.
Due to the unfortunate circumstances that occurred yesterday evening, Super Aqua Club decided to stay closed all of Saturday, July 23.
"The Super Aqua Club will offer support to its employees in collaboration with the Lifesaving Society and social workers," the team wrote.
The water park was scheduled to host its Aqua Family Day this Saturday with patrol dog mascots on-site. Super Aqua Club has cancelled the event as the park remains closed following the devastating event.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.