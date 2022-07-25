Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Super Aqua Club Has Reopened After The Death Of A 14-Year-Old At The Park

Employees held a minute of silence Monday morning.

Super Aqua Club entrance.

The Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet reopened on Monday after the death of a 14-year-old girl at the water park last week.

Consequently, the managers decided to close the park to customers on Saturday, July 23. It remained closed on Sunday, July 24, as the company sought to "continue supporting its team members."

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim," Super Aqua Club wrote on Facebook. "We wish to express our deepest condolences to them."

The park described the death as a "shock" for employees and said it would be offering "support" in "collaboration with the Lifesaving Society and social workers."

Before its reopening, the water park thanked its lifeguard team, the Lifesaving Society, social workers and administrators for their work following the tragedy.

"Thank you also to the community who, through their kindness towards the victim and the Super Aqua Club rescue team, are helping us cope with this terrible accident. Your kind words are truly appreciated in these tragic circumstances," it added in a Sunday evening Facebook post.

"The Super Aqua Club reiterates its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Employees held a minute of silence for the 14-year-old during an employee meeting Monday morning.

