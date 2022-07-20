Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A 2-Year-Old Girl Died After Being Hit By A Car In Montreal-Nord

Collision experts are now analyzing the scene.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Montreal police car.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

A 2-year-old girl died after a car hit a pedestrian pushing a stroller in the Montréal-Nord borough earlier this morning.

At around 9 a.m., 911 received a call regarding a fatal collision between a vehicle, a pedestrian and her baby.

According to SPVM spokesperson Marianne Allaire Morin, the collision occurred on rue Fleury and avenue Des Récollets.

Allaire Morin said the pedestrian was crossing the intersection with her stroller when they were struck by a car that was making a turn.

The stroller was dragged several metres after the impact, Allaire Morin said. The young girl was seriously injured and immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The two-year-old was declared dead at the hospital, according to Allaire Morin.

The Montreal police stated that the mother likely sustained injuries to her lower body and was taken care of by the paramedics at the scene.

Collision experts and investigators are now on the scene analyzing the situation in order to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

