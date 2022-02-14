A Man Died In Montreal After Falling From A High-Rise Building Near The Bell Centre
Police received a 911 call around 6 a.m. on Sunday about the incident.
Early Sunday morning, just before 6 a.m., Montreal police received a 911 call about an individual who had fallen from a high-rise building in the city.
According to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois, the person fell off a residential building on rue Saint-Antoine near rue Jean d'Estrées, which is right around the Bell Centre.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a 31-year-old man outside the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were unable to confirm how many storeys the man fell from.
As of Monday morning, Comtois said that with the information the SPVM currently has, the death is not being deemed a criminal matter. Montreal police are simply assisting with the investigation, but it is being led by the coroner's office.
MTL Blog reached out to the coroner's office for more information about this matter. This article will be updated once a response is received.
