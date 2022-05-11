This Water Park Near Montreal Is Getting An Immersive Tunnel you Can Float Through
The Super Aqua Club's new "Dream Tunnel" is the first of its kind!
The Super Aqua Club just got a trippy new attraction. When the water park near Montreal opens its doors for the season on June 17, visitors will find the first-of-its-kind "Rivière Zéphyr," an immersive jungle-themed tunnel that, according to Narcity Québec, uses LED lights, laser projections and 3D animations to enthrall passing tube-riders.
The park told MTL Blog's sister outlet that passage through the tunnel will only take about 30 seconds. But because the light show inside is about five minutes in length, floaters could pass through repeatedly without seeing the same images.
The Rivière Zéphyr is the first deployment in the world of the "Dream Tunnel" concept developed by Montreal-based Vortex International, a company that develops water park attractions.
Photos shared with Narcity give a sense of the experience.
Rivière Zéphyr attraction at the Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, Quebec.Courtesy of Super Aqua Club
Rivière Zéphyr attraction at the Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, Quebec.Courtesy of Super Aqua Club
"Starting this summer, our visitors of all ages will have the unique opportunity to experience a wild, immersive and multi-sensory adventure under the theme of the jungle," Super Aqua Club President Nadine St-Amant said in a statement sent to Narcity and shared with MTL Blog.
"With the collaboration of Vortex International, a local company, the Super Aqua Club is once again pushing the limits of aquatic pleasures."
Get the details on the opening of Super Aqua Club below.
Rivière Zéphyr at Super Aqua Club
Rivière Zéphyr attraction at the Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, Quebec.
Price: $45/day for people over 4.5 feet tall
Where: Super Aqua Club, 322, Montée de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet, QC
When: Beginning June 17