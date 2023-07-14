A 3-Day Japanese Festival Is Coming To Montreal With Homestyle Food & A Kimono Showcase
There will also be tea experts and traditional dance performances on-site.
As Montreal's festival season reaches peak activity, a new player has joined the game. Natsu Matsuri is bringing Japanese culture to Verdun for its very first edition from July 21 to 23. With a lineup of local artists and vendors, the three-day festival will immerse visitors in the rich traditions and heritage of Japan.
"Come and celebrate summer with us at the first Verdun Japanese Summer Festival!" event organizers wrote on Instagram.
Verdun's Natsu Matsuri, which means "summer festival," invites Montrealers to Komma Rosta on rue Wellington where you can sample a variety of authentic Japanese experiences, including intricate tea ceremonies led by Reina Sakao, a revered tea master and the owner of Sakao Tea.
Kimono Yuki, a Kimono stylist in Montreal, will also showcase her collection of Yukata (cotton summer kimonos), Haori (short kimono jackets), and small Japanese accessories directly from Japan. The atelier, located in Verdun, also offers kimono photoshoots, kimono-wearing lessons, and workshops on kimonos and Japanese culture.
Festivalgoers can also catch husband and wife duo Banri and Kyoko, known as The Swallows, performing traditional and shakuhachi dances at the event. And of course, no festival in Montreal is complete without food.
Komma Rosta's delicious homecooked Japanese meals will be available throughout the festival. In addition to specialty roast coffee, the café is known for its miso soup, Japanese riz and vegetable curry dishes, kitsune udon, curry udon soup and iconic hiyashichuka made of ramen, crab, cucumber, beansprouts, tomato, and egg mixed with Komma's house vinaigrette.
The festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. The event organizers will drop more details about ticketing and additional activities in the coming week.
When: July 21 to 23, 2023
Where: 5300, rue Wellington, Verdun, QC