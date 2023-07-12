Nintendo Canada Is Levelling Up Drive-In Movie Night Near Montreal With Games & Giveaways
Kart racing and koopa crushing under the stars. 👨🏻🔧🍄
It's time to ditch the popcorn and grab a controller. Nintendo Canada is redefining the drive-in movie experience near Montreal this summer. The creators of the Nintendo Switch are firing up a double-feature extravaganza about 90 minutes from the citythat combines the nostalgia of classic video games with the old-fashioned charm of open-air cinema.
Rather than the usual chatter of cicadas, the evening air will echo with the familiar jingles of the magic Mushroom Kingdom. A screening of the Super Mario Bros. movie will set the stage for the night, letting veteran gamers reminisce about their first Princess Peach rescue and those just starting out on their Nintendo journey can find out which question blocks give the best rewards.
Before the silver screen lights up, attendees will have the chance to play beloved games featuring Mario and his cohort, thanks to Nintendo Switch consoles set up in the inviting atmosphere of Toad's House. New game releases will also be featured.
Attendees will have the chance to step into the picturesque worlds of Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom through immersive photo opportunities. The event also promises other fun activities, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races projected on the big screen and a smorgasbord of giveaways.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with movie screenings kicking off post 9 p.m. Tickets are available online and at specific venues, with prices set by individual drive-ins. The gaming and movie revelry comes without any additional charges.
The Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience will be making stops at the Starlite Cine-Park in Stoney Creek, Ontario (July 21 and 22), the Stardust Drive-in in East Gwillimbury, Ontario (July 28 and 29), and Cine-parc Orford in Sherbrooke, Quebec (August 18 and 19). A fourth location will be announced in the coming weeks.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.