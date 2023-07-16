17 Of Montreal's Best Sushi Spots, From All-You-Can-Eat To High-End Omakase
When it comes to the best restaurants for sushi in Montreal, the city only continues to step up its game with each passing year. These aren't your average seafood restaurants (as good as those can be). No, these spots serve the best imported fish and sake in establishments both authentic and original, made and selected by sushi chefs who've trained abroad and across the province. Montreal has got it all, and we’ve got it good.
The cheap and quick omakase services will knock your socks off and some of the best restaurants in Canada have a delivery option — consider the following list your guide to where to find them. Read on for the best sushi in Montreal.
Tri Express
Where: 1650, ave Laurier Est
Why You Need To Go: Combining a Vietnamese background with Japanese training at several sushi establishments in Quebec, its chef Tri Du has created a uniquely Montreal operation at this spot. Lost lists of sushi, sashimi, hosomaki and more are coupled with specialties you need to try at least once, like the sushi pizza or a spring roll of concassé, caviar, tempura, rice, salmon and tuna.
Le Kioko
Where: 3735, rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Why You Need To Go: Orante and fresh, this Saint-Henri restaurant is a big drawcard for its neighbourhood thanks to its big sushi menu augmented with poke bowls, salads, and tartares. The quality helps it stand out, but so does its chef’s sense of play, serving other dishes like not found everywhere like lobster tail tempura, towered roe-topped gunkan, or grilled eel uramaki.
Okeya Kyujiro
Where: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Named one of the best restaurants in Canada in 2023, there’s nothing quite like this omakase restaurant of cultural theatre and culinary entertainment elsewhere in Montreal. Bringing in fish from both Japan and around the world, their 20-course menus of mostly sushi use seasonal ingredients to elevate the experience, bookeneded by dessert and a tea ceremony. They also serve a 15-course brunch that’s particularly great for special occasions.
Ryu
Where: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: One of the most prolific restaurant chains in Montreal for sushi, Ryu is by no means a McDonald’s for maki, Instead, you’re getting a wide selection of sushi classics crafted into beautiful platters, all within beautiful interiors. Priding itself on bringing a modern touch to traditional cuisine, Ryu pulls in sushi trends from elsewhere as well, like sushi tacos and pressed geometric oshizushi.
Park
Where: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: The flagship spot of Montreal’s own chef Antonio Park, this eponymous restaurant has been among the best places to eat in town since it first launched in 2014. It’s got the price to match as well, with platters going for only as little as $135 and reaching upwards of $250. This may not be the place for a casual sushi night out—that’s their lunchtime service with cheaper bento boxes and more—but you can rest assured you’re eating some of the most high quality sushi in town here.
Sushi By Scratch
Where: 7349, rue St-Hubert
Why You Need To Go: The first Canadian location from the Michelin-starred group Sushi by Scratch Restaurants, this 10-seat sushi bar inside Old Montreal’s Stillife speakeasy has some of the most elaborate omakase available right now. It’s a 17-course experience that uses the creations of its husband-and-wife chef-creator team Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee, as well as dishes from its own local crew. Beware, though: This one ain’t cheap.
Fisshu
Where: 5611, ave Park
Why You Need To Go: All-you-can-eat and it’s BYOB? Sign us up. This downtown sushi restaurant’s got a massive menu full of options to pick from, but the only issue is that you’ll only have two hours to do so. Hand rolls, deep-fried rolls, sashimi, hosomaki, you name it; the quality is on point for what they’re offering. Just be sure to eat everything you’ve asked for, lest you get charged for whatever you can’t finish.
Jun I
Where: 1678, boul. Saint-Joseph, Lachine
Why You Need To Go: Creative sushi, moderately priced omakase at $105, and a range of artful à la carte sushi options are all top choices at this modern Japanese restaurant from chef Junichi Ikematsu. Consistently considered to be one of the best restaurants in the country for both sushi and in general, a Montrealer can’t consider themselves a lover of sushi without having eaten here at least once. Stop by their in-house shop Ôkini for goodies to bring home.
Mikado
Where: 5013, rue Wellington
Why You Need To Go: Among the greatest high-end sushi experiences in Montreal, Mikado (as well as its NDG counterpart Kiku for that matter) is among the city’s premiere spots. Having been in the game since 1987, they know their way around a great sushi service, whether it’s from their à la carte menu or their omakase services with imported sake. Pro-tip: Order from their special maki menu.
Saint Sushi
Where: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Now sporting two locations in Montreal since opening in 2012, Saint Sushi’s Laotian Montrealer owner Saeng Outhipvongxay uses his experience from places like Tri Express to create elaborate menus. Lobster tartare, sushi pizzas, and maki named after famous musicians all get top marks from locals, but if you can’t decide when you go, just go for the moderately priced tasting menu.
Fleurs & Cadeaux
Where: 5163, boul Saint-Laurent
Why You Need To Go: This slick Japanese restaurant inside of an old flower and gift shop in Chinatown largely focuses on all kinds of dishes, but when it comes to the sashimi and sushi they do offer, it’s fantastic. Temaki handrolls and the chirashi are both solid picks, and they’re even better when taken with any of the other dishes on offer like sea urchin mousse served with shrimp chips. Be sure to try the private import wines and sake while you’re here, too.
Hidden Fish
Where: 1096, boul. Saint-Laurent
Why You Need To Go: If you want to make sushi the cornerstone of a special night out downtown, then this is your spot. Lunch is great here as well, but dinner’s where the menu gets long with all kinds of chef’s choice nigiri, maki, and sashimi. If you want to make the trip here worth your while, order one of two (or three) of the salads, noodle dishes, or tartares that utilize their premium fish.
Nozy
Where: 4740, boul. Saint-Jean, Pierrefonds
Why You Need To Go: If you’re planning on WFH, you need to head out to Saint-Henri to try this restaurant’s lunch teishoku and light sushi offerings. If it’s a great dinner you’re after, then you want to opt for their Saturday night omakase services with sake and cocktail pairings. A small space, the intimacy is more of a bonus than a bane, as its chef and owner Nozomu Takeuchi will be single-handedly making you some of the most memorable sushi in the city.
Takumi Sushi
Where: 4607, rue Saint-Denis
Why You Need To Go: Big ups go to this all-you-can-eat sushi spot in the Plateau. It’s one of the best options around, thanks to all kinds of classic maki, sashimi, nigiri, and more that are cheap without lacking in quality. There are also handrolls, sushi pizza, and a bit of dim sum if you’re looking to go outside the traditional options. All that, and it’s BYOB—what else could you want when looking to get a bang for your buck?
Le Blossom
Where: 2040, rue Beaubien Est
Why You Need To Go: With its cheery blossom tree sculpture and slight Blade Runner aesthetic, this this bar equipped with a solid sushi menu is a perfect date night spot in the Village. Cuddle up at their long counter, and you and your date can start feeding one another creative options for maki that come with ingredients like softshell crab or sautéed king oyster mushrooms alongside tuna, salmon, lobster, and more. Just be sure to get the sake, as it’s this place’s primary focus, and no visit’s complete without a bottle.
Sushi Dept.
Where: 2111, ave Mont-Royal Est
Why You Need To Go: Is it hard to believe that a restaurant focused on delivery and takeout would make it into a list of the best sushi in Montreal? Don’t knock it until you try it: Their bright pink bento box-style options are pretty much everything you need in a sushi experience without having to leave your home. With options both classic and creative, all you need to do is ask for one of the combos, and you’re set.
Fuki
Courtesy of Fuki Sushi Bar.
Where: 3828, rue Saint Denis
Why You Need To Go: This well-loved sushi restaurant’s been as consistent as it is appreciated in Laval. It’s cheap and delicious, and its cozy space makes the service quick and precise. The place is so popular that it can often get booked up, but they do take reservations. Recommendations go their sashimi and nigiri.
K2+ Bistro
Where: 7349, rue Saint-Hubert
Why You Need To Go: One of the city’s most beloved spots for sushi, its downtown address is regularly packed with people throughout the week digging into donburi bowls, bento boxes, and heaping plates of rolls and freshly sliced fish. Don’t let the combos fool you when coming for a dinner here, either; they’re downright massive and shouldn’t be tackled alone.