24 Festivals Coming To Montreal That Should Be On Your Summer Bucket List

It's no secret that Montreal becomes a playground of endless excitement during the summer months, offering an irresistible festival lineup that's bound to make your heart skip a beat.

Just as the city's temperature is about to hit full throttle, so is its festival scene, and with summer now bursting at the seams, Montreal is about to unleash a whirlwind of unforgettable events.

With over two dozen festivals happening throughout the 514 this season, covering music, food, comedy, and cultural festivities, we've compiled a list of all the must-try events taking place so you don't have to go looking.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and get your festival on!

Osheaga

Cost: 1-day tickets start at $155, weekend tickets from $385

When: August 4, 5 and 6, 2023

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Why You Should Go: With major artists including Billie Eilish, Aya Nakamura, Saint Levant, and Kendrick Lamar, Osheaga is the summer festival for any and all music lovers.

Link to the Osheaga website

ÎleSoniq

Cost: Starting at $230

When: August 12 to 13, 2023

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Why You Should Go: If you're a fan of electric and urban contemporary music then this festival is not to be missed. With a stellar lineup including major names such as Above & Beyond, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers and Afrojack, you're bound to feel the good vibes all weekend long.

Link to the ÎleSoniq website

Lasso

Cost: Starting at $230

When: August 18 to 19, 2023

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Why You Should Go: Calling all country music lovers! LASSO is making its return to the Montreal music scene with a major lineup including Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, Jake Owen and Madeline Edwards.

Link to the LASSO website

International Jazz Festival

Cost: Prices vary by venue and act.

When: From June 29 to July 8, 2023

Where: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Organizers say jazz will be "more prominent than ever" for the 43rd edition of the renowned event, with "many established artists" making their debut at the festival.

Link to the Montreal Jazz Festival website

Just For Laughs

Cost: Prices vary depending on the selected show (free shows are available)

When: July 14 to 29, 2023

Where: Various venues across Montreal

Why You Should Go: Montreal's annual Just For Laughs festival is returning this summer with huge names including Russel Peters, Jonathan Van Ness, Anthony Jeselnik, Trixie and Katya, and Sam Morril, to name a few.

Link to the Just For Laughs website

MURAL Festival

Cost: Free entry (MURAL Mile End block parties start at $33.38 for early customers)

When: June 8 to 18, 2023

Where: Boul. Saint-Laurent

Why You Should Go: At this popular urban art festival, you can expect to see "a gigantic ephemeral work" on a lawn somewhere on Mount Royal and a "reinvention" of the famous "Graffiti Granny," in addition to several new works of art on walls across the city.

Link to the MURAL website

MUTEK

​Cost: Individual tickets start at $45

When: August 22 to 27, 2023

Where: Various venues across Montreal

Why You Should Go: Montrealers can revel in 33 unseen performances marking this 24th edition with novelty and eclecticism made up of "forward-thinking international acts," and a slew of Canadian icons.

Link to the MUTEK website

Taco Fest

Cost: Tickets range from $12.95 to $18.95

When: September 2 to 4, 2023

Where: Quai de l'Horloge — Old Port of Montreal

Why You Should Go: With over 125 variations of Tacos, guests can expect to indulge in the city’s top offerings of both traditional Mexican cuisine and new takes on your favourite classic dishes.

Link to the Taco Fest website

POCHA MTL

Price: $3 entry fee

Where: Les QUAIS at Bassin Peel, 1049, rue de la Commune O., Montreal, QC

When:

  • Thursday, July 6, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Friday, July 7, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 8, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 9, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Why You Should Go: Indulge in loads of delish Korean foods at the summer's street market with tons of vendors, activities, parties and workshops.

Link to POCHA MTL's Facebook

Montreal's First Peoples Festival

Cost: Prices vary depending on the event (free shows are offered)

When: August 8 to 17, 2023

Where: Quartiers des Spectacles, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: An exciting multidisciplinary program offers a wide array of activities, ranging from major concerts, international film competitions, exhibitions, traditional dancing, live performances, seminars and meetings.

Link to the First Peoples Festival website

POP Montreal

Cost: Early bird pass is $142.52

When: September 27 to October 1, 2023

Where: POP Quarters — Le Clubhouse Rialto, 5719, ave. Parc, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: POP Montreal is now entering its 22nd edition and will offer stellar performances by more than 400 artists over the course of the ﬁve-day festival.

Link to the POP Montreal website

Les Premiers Vendredis Food Festival

Cost: Free entry

When: Fridays June 2, July 7, August 4, September 1 and October 6, 2023; beginning at 4 p.m.

Where: Montreal's Olympic Park Esplanade

Why You Should Go: First Fridays are back for its 11th edition and street food lovers can expect tons of food trucks, boozy drinks and entertainment to start the summer on the right foot.

Les Premiers Vendredis Website

International Festival Nuits d'Afrique

Cost: Free entry

When: July 11 to 23, 2023

Where: Quartiers des Spectacles, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Attendees can expect concerts by national and international artists, alternating on the two outdoor stages, participatory and recreational activities such as dance and musical instrument workshops, not to mention tropical flavours to be sampled in the restaurants and beverage kiosks and the unmissable Timbuktu Market with its exclusive products.

Link the Festival Nuits d'Afrique website

Montreal Pride

Cost: Prices vary depending on the event

When: August 3 to 13, 2023

Where: Various locations across Montreal

Why You Should Go: This August, Montreal Pride is promising a celebration of resilience with 15 major free shows to attend, over 150 artists, and a parade ready to brighten up the streets of Montreal.

Link to the Fierté Montreal website

Festival Orientalys

Cost: Free entry

When: August 10 to 13, 2023

Where: Quai de l'Horloge — Old Port of Montreal

Why You Should Go: The Festival Orientalys takes attendees on a journey celebrating the Orient with loads of shows, animations, workshops and exhibitions.

Link to the Festival Orientalys website

Festival de Rue Petite-Bourgogne

Cost: Free entry

When: July 13 to 16, 2023

Where: rue Notre-Dame O., between ave. Atwater and rue Vinet

Why You Should Go: The event will bring together cultural, sporting and gourmet activities, a trade fair, terraces, music, a pop-up shop, family activities and a DJ.

Link to Les Quartiers du Canal website

Zoofest

Cost: $49.99 to $129.99 depending on the package selected

When: July 13 to 29, 2023

Where: Various venues across Montreal

Why You Should Go: The Off Just For Laughs event Zoofest will have you chuckling non-stop over its impressive lineup including comics such as Urzila Carlson, Britanick, The Lucas Brothers and Gina Yashere, to name a few.

Link to the Zoofest website

Francos de Montreal

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

When: From June 9 to 17, 2023.

Where: Several locations across town. Check all venues here.

Why You Should Go: This iconic event is back to celebrate French-language music. The headliners for the 34th edition include Roxane Bruneau, Cœur de Pirate, Fouki, Les Louanges and Loud.

Francos Montréal website

Picnik Electronik

Cost: Pre-sale tickets are $22. General admission is $27.

When: May 21 to October 1, 2023

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Why You Should Go: You can vibe to the beats of great DJs such as Miss Monique, Planet Giza and 2ManyDJs at your favourite weekly outdoor party all summer long in Montreal.

Piknic Électronik website

Polski Piknik

Cost: Free entry

When: June 10, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Parc Jeanne-Mance, 4422, avenue de l'Esplanade, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Dive into Polish delicacies, musical performances and great vibes during the Polski food fest.

Polski Piknik website

International des Feux Loto-Québec

Cost: $19 for a seat in general admission. This price does not include access to the park.

When: June 29, 2023, at 10 p.m.

Where: La Ronde, 22, chemin MacDonald, Île Sainte-Hélène

Why You Should Go: Montreal's emblematic pyrotechnic competition is kicking off at the end of the month under the theme "Hommage Boy & Girl Bands." Talented firms from around the world will perform every Thursday until August 10. You can watch the colourful fireworks for free from the Old Port or pay for an up-close watching experience at La Ronde.

La Ronde Website

Fringe Festival

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

When: Until June 18, 2023

Where: Several venues across town. Check the full program here.

Why You Should Go: If you love theatre, you are spoiled for choice this month with over 90 shows in the Plateau-Mont-Royal and beyond. Plus, the beer tent at Fringe Park opens on June 8 with a concert by Danny Rebel and The KGB.

Fringe festival website

Festival TransAmériques

Cost: $27 for youth between the ages of 18 and 25. Prices otherwise vary.

When: Until June 8, 2023

Where: Check out all the venues here.

Why You Should Go: Another great spring festival celebrating the performing arts! The 17th edition presents 24 shows and artists from across the globe.

Festival TransAmériques website

Holi Festival Of Colours

Cost: $26.45

When: June 24, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Old Port of Montreal

Why You Should Go: Inspired by Indian traditions and sponsored by the city's Festival de l'Inde, this colour-throw event takes place on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day. Attendees can expect DJ sets and Bollywood dances.

Festival of Colours website

