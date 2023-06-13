24 Festivals Coming To Montreal That Should Be On Your Summer Bucket List
Montreal festival season is coming in HOT!
It's no secret that Montreal becomes a playground of endless excitement during the summer months, offering an irresistible festival lineup that's bound to make your heart skip a beat.
Just as the city's temperature is about to hit full throttle, so is its festival scene, and with summer now bursting at the seams, Montreal is about to unleash a whirlwind of unforgettable events.
With over two dozen festivals happening throughout the 514 this season, covering music, food, comedy, and cultural festivities, we've compiled a list of all the must-try events taking place so you don't have to go looking.
So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and get your festival on!
Osheaga
Cost: 1-day tickets start at $155, weekend tickets from $385
When: August 4, 5 and 6, 2023
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Should Go: With major artists including Billie Eilish, Aya Nakamura, Saint Levant, and Kendrick Lamar, Osheaga is the summer festival for any and all music lovers.
ÎleSoniq
Cost: Starting at $230
When: August 12 to 13, 2023
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Should Go: If you're a fan of electric and urban contemporary music then this festival is not to be missed. With a stellar lineup including major names such as Above & Beyond, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers and Afrojack, you're bound to feel the good vibes all weekend long.
Lasso
Cost: Starting at $230
When: August 18 to 19, 2023
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Should Go: Calling all country music lovers! LASSO is making its return to the Montreal music scene with a major lineup including Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, Jake Owen and Madeline Edwards.
International Jazz Festival
Cost: Prices vary by venue and act.
When: From June 29 to July 8, 2023
Where: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Organizers say jazz will be "more prominent than ever" for the 43rd edition of the renowned event, with "many established artists" making their debut at the festival.
Just For Laughs
Cost: Prices vary depending on the selected show (free shows are available)
When: July 14 to 29, 2023
Where: Various venues across Montreal
Why You Should Go: Montreal's annual Just For Laughs festival is returning this summer with huge names including Russel Peters, Jonathan Van Ness, Anthony Jeselnik, Trixie and Katya, and Sam Morril, to name a few.
MURAL Festival
Cost: Free entry (MURAL Mile End block parties start at $33.38 for early customers)
When: June 8 to 18, 2023
Where: Boul. Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: At this popular urban art festival, you can expect to see "a gigantic ephemeral work" on a lawn somewhere on Mount Royal and a "reinvention" of the famous "Graffiti Granny," in addition to several new works of art on walls across the city.
MUTEK
Cost: Individual tickets start at $45
When: August 22 to 27, 2023
Where: Various venues across Montreal
Why You Should Go: Montrealers can revel in 33 unseen performances marking this 24th edition with novelty and eclecticism made up of "forward-thinking international acts," and a slew of Canadian icons.
Taco Fest
Cost: Tickets range from $12.95 to $18.95
When: September 2 to 4, 2023
Where: Quai de l'Horloge — Old Port of Montreal
Why You Should Go: With over 125 variations of Tacos, guests can expect to indulge in the city’s top offerings of both traditional Mexican cuisine and new takes on your favourite classic dishes.
POCHA MTL
Price: $3 entry fee
Where: Les QUAIS at Bassin Peel, 1049, rue de la Commune O., Montreal, QC
When:
- Thursday, July 6, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Friday, July 7, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Saturday, July 8, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Sunday, July 9, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Montreal's First Peoples Festival
Cost: Prices vary depending on the event (free shows are offered)
When: August 8 to 17, 2023
Where: Quartiers des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: An exciting multidisciplinary program offers a wide array of activities, ranging from major concerts, international film competitions, exhibitions, traditional dancing, live performances, seminars and meetings.
POP Montreal
Cost: Early bird pass is $142.52
When: September 27 to October 1, 2023
Where: POP Quarters — Le Clubhouse Rialto, 5719, ave. Parc, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: POP Montreal is now entering its 22nd edition and will offer stellar performances by more than 400 artists over the course of the ﬁve-day festival.
Les Premiers Vendredis Food Festival
Cost: Free entry
When: Fridays June 2, July 7, August 4, September 1 and October 6, 2023; beginning at 4 p.m.
Where: Montreal's Olympic Park Esplanade
Why You Should Go: First Fridays are back for its 11th edition and street food lovers can expect tons of food trucks, boozy drinks and entertainment to start the summer on the right foot.
International Festival Nuits d'Afrique
Cost: Free entry
When: July 11 to 23, 2023
Where: Quartiers des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Attendees can expect concerts by national and international artists, alternating on the two outdoor stages, participatory and recreational activities such as dance and musical instrument workshops, not to mention tropical flavours to be sampled in the restaurants and beverage kiosks and the unmissable Timbuktu Market with its exclusive products.
Montreal Pride
Cost: Prices vary depending on the event
When: August 3 to 13, 2023
Where: Various locations across Montreal
Why You Should Go: This August, Montreal Pride is promising a celebration of resilience with 15 major free shows to attend, over 150 artists, and a parade ready to brighten up the streets of Montreal.
Festival Orientalys
Cost: Free entry
When: August 10 to 13, 2023
Where: Quai de l'Horloge — Old Port of Montreal
Why You Should Go: The Festival Orientalys takes attendees on a journey celebrating the Orient with loads of shows, animations, workshops and exhibitions.
Festival de Rue Petite-Bourgogne
Cost: Free entry
When: July 13 to 16, 2023
Where: rue Notre-Dame O., between ave. Atwater and rue Vinet
Why You Should Go: The event will bring together cultural, sporting and gourmet activities, a trade fair, terraces, music, a pop-up shop, family activities and a DJ.
Zoofest
Cost: $49.99 to $129.99 depending on the package selected
When: July 13 to 29, 2023
Where: Various venues across Montreal
Why You Should Go: The Off Just For Laughs event Zoofest will have you chuckling non-stop over its impressive lineup including comics such as Urzila Carlson, Britanick, The Lucas Brothers and Gina Yashere, to name a few.
Francos de Montreal
Cost: Ticket prices vary.
When: From June 9 to 17, 2023.
Where: Several locations across town. Check all venues here.
Why You Should Go: This iconic event is back to celebrate French-language music. The headliners for the 34th edition include Roxane Bruneau, Cœur de Pirate, Fouki, Les Louanges and Loud.
Picnik Electronik
Cost: Pre-sale tickets are $22. General admission is $27.
When: May 21 to October 1, 2023
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Why You Should Go: You can vibe to the beats of great DJs such as Miss Monique, Planet Giza and 2ManyDJs at your favourite weekly outdoor party all summer long in Montreal.
Polski Piknik
Cost: Free entry
When: June 10, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Parc Jeanne-Mance, 4422, avenue de l'Esplanade, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Dive into Polish delicacies, musical performances and great vibes during the Polski food fest.
International des Feux Loto-Québec
Cost: $19 for a seat in general admission. This price does not include access to the park.
When: June 29, 2023, at 10 p.m.
Where: La Ronde, 22, chemin MacDonald, Île Sainte-Hélène
Why You Should Go: Montreal's emblematic pyrotechnic competition is kicking off at the end of the month under the theme "Hommage Boy & Girl Bands." Talented firms from around the world will perform every Thursday until August 10. You can watch the colourful fireworks for free from the Old Port or pay for an up-close watching experience at La Ronde.
Fringe Festival
Cost: Ticket prices vary.
When: Until June 18, 2023
Where: Several venues across town. Check the full program here.
Why You Should Go: If you love theatre, you are spoiled for choice this month with over 90 shows in the Plateau-Mont-Royal and beyond. Plus, the beer tent at Fringe Park opens on June 8 with a concert by Danny Rebel and The KGB.
Festival TransAmériques
Cost: $27 for youth between the ages of 18 and 25. Prices otherwise vary.
When: Until June 8, 2023
Where: Check out all the venues here.
Why You Should Go: Another great spring festival celebrating the performing arts! The 17th edition presents 24 shows and artists from across the globe.
Holi Festival Of Colours
Cost: $26.45
When: June 24, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Old Port of Montreal
Why You Should Go: Inspired by Indian traditions and sponsored by the city's Festival de l'Inde, this colour-throw event takes place on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day. Attendees can expect DJ sets and Bollywood dances.