A Free Vans Canada Pop-Up Is Coming To Montreal With Live Music, Food & Famous Footwear
Where your favourite skater shoes meet art, music, food, and local talent. 🛹
Montreal is in for a cultural mashup this month when historic charm meets "Off the Wall" spirit. House of Vans is bringing its rebellious ethos to the iconic Rialto Theatre for a day of street culture, music, food, and, of course, skate shoes.
On July 29, the first floor of the century-old theatre will morph into a marketplace from noon to 8 p.m., featuring locally crafted clothing, jewellery, ceramics, candles and skincare products. The third floor will host an immersive art show 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., engaging visitors in a sensory exhibit full of thought-provoking, locally-sourced art.
Someone wears checkered Vans slip-ons with long black socks.Courtesy of Vans
Outside, Chef Danny Smiles will set up a pop-up food market, prepping to dish out the city's best bites from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. And when night hits, the Rialto's roof will figuratively lift with the electric energy of live music performances.
"We’ve designed a dynamic experience that fuses Montreal’s quintessential flair with our ‘Off the Wall’ brand. It promises to be an unforgettable party that’s not to be missed," said Alex Auchu, marketing director at Vans Canada.
The event promises a party with an eclectic blend of activities — all with a splash of sneaker culture.
House of Vans Montreal
The event poster with people wearing Vans and engaging in artistic activities, like painting and DJing.
Courtesy of House of Vans.
When: July 29, 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Rialto Theatre, 5723, ave Park
Cost: Free