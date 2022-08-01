Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
mont sutton

A Death-Defying 'Zipline Coaster' Is Now Open Less Than 2 Hours From Montreal (VIDEO)

It's open every day, all summer long.

Staff Writer
Person rides the Mont Sutton "zipline coaster." Right: Mont Sutton "zipline coaster."

Person rides the Mont Sutton "zipline coaster." Right: Mont Sutton "zipline coaster."

Mont Sutton | flickr

A new zipline is open now at Mount Sutton – and it's not your ordinary ride. Rather than sending you straight down, this so-called "zipline coaster" features twists and turns under the trees, appealing to adrenaline lovers everywhere.

The zipline, open as of July 30, is the mountain's second. Last summer, Mount Sutton introduced its giant one-kilometre zipline, allegedly the "steepest in Canada." Tickets for the giant zipline include rides on the chairlift, so guests get views up and down the slopes.

Teaser de la nouvelle tyrolienne à virages du Mont SUTTONwww.youtube.com

The twisty zipline coaster shoots between trees on the forested mountainside and is open to all those aged 10 and older. If you reserve your spot at both ziplines, your tickets are discounted. The zipline is open every day until August 28, and every weekend from September 3 to October 16.

After a breathless trip through the trees, Mount Sutton offers other activities to spend the rest of your day. If you need a calming cool-down, check out Musical Saturdays at the mountain’s base, where local musicians perform on an open-air stage.

Mont Sutton 'Zipline Coaster'

Cost: $49 per person

When: July 30 to August 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...