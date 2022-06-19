Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The First Zipline Rollercoaster In North America Is Opening Under 2 Hours Away From Montreal

Zigzag through the trees as early as mid-July.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
The First Zipline Rollercoaster In North America Is Opening Under 2 Hours Away From Montreal

A looping metal framework next to a construction power lift in the forest. Right: A person

@montsutton | Instagram

A new 700-metre-long zipline rollercoaster — the first of its kind in North America — is going up on Mont Sutton this summer just under two hours away from Montreal. The unique aerial adventure is expected to open next month with thrilling treetop twists and turns, 450-degree spirals, and at least one 5-metre drop. The speed of the ride picks up depending on a rider's elevation.

An official launch is slated for mid-July, although a specific date has not yet been confirmed. Once construction ends, the zipline coaster will remain operational during the summer and fall through October 16.

The ride is safe for anyone aged 10 and up. Those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. There's also a minimum height requirement of 1.2 metres and a weight requirement of 75 to 240 lbs to access the activity.

Mont Sutton's zipline coaster will be open every weekend from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You'll be able to reserve your ticket online to avoid waiting once you arrive at the site.

The rate per ride is $49 plus tax. Check-ins will be processed one hour before the time of departure at the Mont Sutton reception.

If you don't feel like waiting another month for your next burst of adrenaline in nature, Mont Sutton's giant one-kilometre zipline opens on June 23. You can make your reservation for that online to ensure your spot.

Mont Sutton's Zipline Coaster

\u200bA looping metal zipline runs through the trees supported by wires.

A looping metal zipline runs through the trees supported by wires.

Courtesy of Mont Sutton.

When: Expected to open in mid-July.

Where: 671 rue Maple, Sutton, QC

Cost: $49+ per person

Website


More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...