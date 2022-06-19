The First Zipline Rollercoaster In North America Is Opening Under 2 Hours Away From Montreal
Zigzag through the trees as early as mid-July.
A new 700-metre-long zipline rollercoaster — the first of its kind in North America — is going up on Mont Sutton this summer just under two hours away from Montreal. The unique aerial adventure is expected to open next month with thrilling treetop twists and turns, 450-degree spirals, and at least one 5-metre drop. The speed of the ride picks up depending on a rider's elevation.
An official launch is slated for mid-July, although a specific date has not yet been confirmed. Once construction ends, the zipline coaster will remain operational during the summer and fall through October 16.
The ride is safe for anyone aged 10 and up. Those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. There's also a minimum height requirement of 1.2 metres and a weight requirement of 75 to 240 lbs to access the activity.
Mont Sutton's zipline coaster will be open every weekend from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You'll be able to reserve your ticket online to avoid waiting once you arrive at the site.
The rate per ride is $49 plus tax. Check-ins will be processed one hour before the time of departure at the Mont Sutton reception.
If you don't feel like waiting another month for your next burst of adrenaline in nature, Mont Sutton's giant one-kilometre zipline opens on June 23. You can make your reservation for that online to ensure your spot.
Mont Sutton's Zipline Coaster
A looping metal zipline runs through the trees supported by wires.
When: Expected to open in mid-July.
Where: 671 rue Maple, Sutton, QC
Cost: $49+ per person