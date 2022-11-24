'One Of The Most Beautiful Christmas Markets In Quebec' Is Just 1 Hour Outside Montreal
The illuminated market will have 26 vendors this year.
Joliette's Christmas Market is returning to Place Bourget in the city's charming commercial centre on November 26. Organizers promise 26 vendors selling everything from artisan soaps to wine, baked goods, tea, jams and knit crafts.
The Lanaudière regional tourism site says the market will unfold under a "spectacular display of lights." Photos from years past show festive strings of bulbs illuminating the marketplace. The site also teases "new installations and an updated décor."
The Christmas market is the centrepiece of the city's holiday celebrations. There will also be a hut where visitors and, on December 3 only, their dogs, can take photos with a man dressed up as Santa, holiday concerts, and an ice skating rink for children. A handful of local restaurants and bars are hosting holiday-themed events, too.
"We can tell you, without a doubt, that you'll be amazed by the new overall theme and the enchanting decor of the 16th edition of the Christmas Market," Joliette Mayor Pierre-Luc Bellerose says in a statement posted online.
"Increasingly recognized as one of the most beautiful Christmas markets in Quebec, the programming and layout make it a must-see event that contributes to the city's reputation."
Joliette's won't be the only holiday market on the North Shore. In nearby Terrebonne, a riverside market will have dozens of additional vendors, street performers and sleigh rides over two weekends in December.
Get a summary of the details for the Joliette Christmas Market below.
Joliette Christmas Market
Where: Place Bourget, Joliette, QC
When: November 26 to December 23:
- Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 23