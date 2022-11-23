Atwater Market's Magical Village De Noël Is Back & You Can Drink With Santa
With over 50 vendors, free shows and Christmas activities.🎅🏼🎄
Montreal Christmas markets are a great way to get into the holiday spirit and see how different parts of the city celebrate the season.
The Atwater Christmas market — Le Village de Noël de Montréal — is back for its seventh year, making the perfect place for friends and family to gather during the cold, dark days of December.
The year-round Atwater Market is transformed into a magical Christmas village, with plenty of shops, kiosks and animations to explore — a must-see for tourists and locals alike.
Day and night, the enchanting atmosphere comes alive on the weekends, complete with carollers and a visit from Santa Claus. With warm twinkling lights strung overhead, the Christmas Village is sure to lift spirits when the sun sets at 4.
If you've been wondering where to buy a Christmas tree in Montreal, the Village de Noël has you covered with plenty of options — from 4-foot bushes to 10-foot-tall wonders.
The mainstay indoor shops are still open, with many shifting to Christmas specialties and holiday treats.
Discover the work of local artisans, the variety ranging from soaps and candles to cured meats and specialty cheeses — a day spent here may be the solution to your holiday shopping woes!
After shopping, wander through the snowy stalls and taste holiday delicacies from here and afar, like local mulled wine and warm churros.
When will the Atwater Christmas market be open?
The Village de Noël de Montréal will be running from November 24 to December 18 on Friday (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
How much does the Atwater Christmas market cost?
The grounds are free to enter, so you can save your cash to spend at the many stalls.
Where is the Atwater Christmas market?
The Village de Noël is located at Atwater Market, a 5-minute walk from metro Lionel-Groulx.
Atwater Market's Village de Noël
Cost: Free to enter.
Where: Atwater Market, 138 ave Atwater, Montreal, QC.
When: Weekends from November 24 to December 18; Friday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Get in the holiday spirit with a stroll through this delightful Christmas market.
Accessibility: The Village de Noël grounds are accessible to wheelchairs and those with reduced mobility.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 7, 2018.