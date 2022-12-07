A Colossal Christmas Market Will Take Over Montreal's Olympic Stadium With 150+ Vendors
It's the largest trade show of locally-made products in Canada.
Montreal's Olympic Stadium will soon resemble Santa's workshop — that is, if all the elves had booths and were selling the gifts they'd handmade (and the workshop were an imposing concrete cavern).
Salon Metiers d'Art, the largest trade show for locally made products in Canada, is setting up shop this month. From December 8 to 18, around 190 Quebec artists and artisans will showcase their wares, turning the city's most iconic landmark into more of a landmarket.
The event is geared toward Montrealers looking to support local independent creatives, find something for the artsy types on their holiday gift list, or simply source some new swag.
Vendors will span jewelry, toys, home decor, fashion, and more, offering "a ton of utilitarian and decorative objects made by hand in a limited run," according to organizers. The SMAQ places particular emphasis on showcasing "eco-responsible, durable and high-quality" items.
A gift-wrapping station supporting the Dr. Julien Foundation will be available each day the market is open between 2. and 8 p.m.
Tickets to access the market are available online for $7 until Thursday when they go up to $8 for students and $10 for general admission.
There are also special 5 à 7 VIP passes for $25 that include a glass of bubbly, a surprise gift bag, a sample of local products and a guided tour of the market.
This year marks the first and likely only time that the Christmas market will be held at the Olympic Stadium. It's usually hosted by the Palais de Congrès, which is blocked off during the COP15 United Nations biodiversity conference.
Salon Metiers d'Art
When: December 8 - 18, 2022
- Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Olympic Stadium, 4545, avenue Pierre-De Coubertin
Cost: $10 general admission, $8 students, $25 VIP passes