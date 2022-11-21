Search on MTL Blog

montreal christmas market

Montreal's Biggest Christmas Market Has A New Restaurant With Holiday-In-Central-Park Vibes

It has brunch, high tea and a six-course dinner with a glass of champaign included 🥂

Staff Writer
Brunch at l'Orangerie restaurant. Right: L'Orangerie at the Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal.

Brunch at l'Orangerie restaurant. Right: L'Orangerie at the Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal.

Carole Balas and Marie Garnotel for the Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal

Montreal's biggest Christmas market, the Grand Marché de Noël, is taking it up a notch with a new holiday-themed pop-up restaurant this year. In addition to the usual food stations with snacks and mulled wine, you'll find l'Orangerie in a green building behind the Winter Gardens and the big Christmas tree.

This restaurant is open for brunch, high time and dinner.

"L'Orangerie is like a Christmas cabaret, especially lively at night, with live jazz music shows. La Lutinerie team dreamt of opening a high-end service for visitors," Line Basbous, founder and director of the organization behind Montreal's Christmas markets, told MTL Blog.

For $55 per person, you can enjoy a festive brunch including a mimosa, coffee, fruit, a pastries basket, eggs, and potato gratin with sausages or, for vegetarians, avocado toast.

The high tea option costs $39. Guests can choose a festive tea paired with bite-sized sweet and savoury snacks. For an additional $15, you can order a chocolate fondue with a Belgian waffle, marshmallows and fresh fruits.

If you want to experience l'Orangerie at night, the six-course diner menu is $109 per person, including a glass of champagne, an onion soup, oysters, créme brulée, ravioli, hot wine and local cheeses. There is also a children's menu for $20.

Basbous confirmed that Montrealers can stop by and simply order a cocktail if they don't want a full meal service. The restaurant is also accepting private party reservations.

L'Orangerie at the Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal

L'Orangerie at Grand March\u00e9 de No\u00ebl de Montr\u00e9al.

L'Orangerie at Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal.

Carole Balas and Marie Garnotel for Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal

Cost:

  • Brunch is $55 per person.
  • Tea time is $39 per person, plus an extra $15 for the chocolate fondue.
  • Dinner is $109 per person and $20 for kids under 12 years old.

When:

  • Brunch: Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Tea time: every day when the market is open, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (except December 24, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Dinner "Waiting for Christmas": every day when the market is open, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (except December 24)
Where: Place des Festivals, 1499, rue Jeanne Mance

Menu

Reservation

    Charlotte Hoareau
    Staff Writer
    Charlotte Hoareau is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused in things to do in Montreal and Montreal weather. She is based in Montreal, Quebec.
