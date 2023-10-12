A Huge Sample Sale Is Happening This Week In Montreal
You'll be ready to take on the cold.
Chillier temperatures are on the horizon, and you know what that means – it's time to revamp your winter wardrobe! The RUDSAK Sample Sale is here, and it's your golden ticket to stay cozy, stylish, and oh-so-fashionable this season. The sale kicks off bright and early at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, October 11, and wraps up at 5 p.m. on the evening of Sunday, October 15.
During this special event, you'll find an extensive collection of outerwear, handbags, accessories, and more, all at incredible discounts of up to 60% off. With new exclusive styles added daily, it's the perfect opportunity for your cold-weather refresh. You can bring your besties or turn it into a fun family outing.
RUDSAK Sample Sale
Courtesy of RUDSAK
Discounts: Up to 60% off
When: October 11 to 15
Address: 9400 St-Laurent Blvd., 1st Floor, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The RUDSAK Sample Sale is not just a shopping experience; it's a fashion lover's dream come true. Whether you're looking to upgrade your winter wardrobe or simply want to indulge in some retail therapy, this event is the place to be.