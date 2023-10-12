A Huge Sample Sale Is Happening This Week In Montreal

Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

You'll be ready to take on the cold.

A Huge Sale Is Happening This Week In Montreal
Courtesy of RUDSAK

Chillier temperatures are on the horizon, and you know what that means – it's time to revamp your winter wardrobe! The RUDSAK Sample Sale is here, and it's your golden ticket to stay cozy, stylish, and oh-so-fashionable this season. The sale kicks off bright and early at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, October 11, and wraps up at 5 p.m. on the evening of Sunday, October 15.

During this special event, you'll find an extensive collection of outerwear, handbags, accessories, and more, all at incredible discounts of up to 60% off. With new exclusive styles added daily, it's the perfect opportunity for your cold-weather refresh. You can bring your besties or turn it into a fun family outing.

RUDSAK Sample Sale

Courtesy of RUDSAK

Discounts: Up to 60% off

When: October 11 to 15

Address: 9400 St-Laurent Blvd., 1st Floor, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: The RUDSAK Sample Sale is not just a shopping experience; it's a fashion lover's dream come true. Whether you're looking to upgrade your winter wardrobe or simply want to indulge in some retail therapy, this event is the place to be.

RSVP here

