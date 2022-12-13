A 'Major' Winter Storm Could 'Drag' Over Quebec & Unload 30 cm Of Snow
A "very large and very volatile" system is making its way north, according to MétéoMédia.
The first big winter storm of the season could be imminent. MétéoMédia is tracking two systems that it says could hit a high-pressure wall over Quebec, forcing them to slowly "drag" over the province and unload copious precipitation.
The site explained Monday that one of those systems remains "volatile" and could change course, and, at the time of writing, Environment Canada hasn't issued any storm alerts for southern Quebec. But if all goes as MétéoMédia says it might, we could be in for up to 30 centimetres of snow this week.
As of Monday morning, MétéoMédia wasn't quite ready to commit to the forecast. Two factors were still in play, it said: temperature and storm track.
Environment Canada foresees temperatures swinging around the freezing point, reaching between -3 C and 2 C between Thursday and Saturday. Snowfall totals will depend on just how cold it will be and for how long, according to MétéoMédia.
That is if the storm even manifests at all. "A few degrees to the south, and this strong system could skim us rather than hit us head-on," the site clarified.
Environment Canada's forecast for Montreal showing snow between Thursday, December 15, and Sunday, December 18.Environment Canada
It's still unclear exactly how things will play out as of Tuesday morning.
While MétéoMédia now predicts a wetter mix of precipitation on Friday and Saturday and only up to about 10 centimetres of snow total for Montreal, Environment Canada forecasts a potential period of snowfall lasting roughly from Thursday night to Sunday morning.