A 90s Dance Party Is Coming To Montreal Next Week — So Get Ready To Feel Hella Nostalgic

It's gonna smell like teen spirit! 🎶

Staff Writer
Super Taste dance parties in Montreal, Quebec.

Calling all '90s babies! A 90s themed dance party is happening at Cabaret Berlin next weekend on September 3 — allowing you to party like it's 1999, Prince style.

Hosted by SUPER TASTE, the five-hour long event will be a mix of the most iconic tunes from this unforgettable era. The DJ will be dropping hits from all sorts of musical genres including pop, Eurodance, R&B, hip-hop, grunge, and pop punk — this way, there's a little bit of everything for everyone.

SUPER TASTE, who is known for their queer events and themed-dance parties such as their recent Lady Gaga bash, promise that this will be its '"biggest 90s dance party yet".

For $18.71, partygoers can expect to dance to the rhythm of famous songs by the legendary Mariah Carey, Nirvana, 2PAC, the Spice Girls, Janet Jackson, Foo Fighters, Britney Spears, Metallica, Green Day and so many more.

Note that you must be at least 18 years old to attend the nostalgic event. Sorry those born after 2004!

So, grab your crew, invite a date and prepare to "slam your body down and wind it all around."

90s Dance Party

Price: $18.71

When: Saturday, September 3, 2022 (doors open at 10 p.m.)

Address: Cabaret Berlin, 1982 rue Sainte-Catherine E,. Montreal, QC

Tickets

