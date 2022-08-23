Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

8 Dope Montreal Beer Gardens You Have To Visit At Least Once

Person having a beer at Pub St-Ambroise. Right: Person posing at Messorem Bracitorium

Person having a beer at Pub St-Ambroise. Right: Person posing at Messorem Bracitorium

@alexiahammal | Instagram, @_heartofstone__ | Instagram

Our time outdoors is limited with the colder seasons approaching and the 2022 winter forecast predicting freezing temperatures. Luckily, we still have some time to enjoy the outside world without layers. And what's better than ordering a round of ice-cold beers at a Montreal beer garden and catching up with friends on a sunny day?

Here are eight pubs in Montreal that have beer gardens worth a visit this month — or at least before snow takes over our city.

Aux Quartiers Belle Gueule

Cost: 💸💸

Where: 5579, avenue Christophe-Colomb

Why You Should Go: This new biergarten opened back in May near Parc Laurier in the Plateau. The food menu is the work of renowned local chef Paul Toussaint, so you'll be able to pair a craft beer brewed on-site with BBQ or pan-Caribbean snacks.

Messorem Bracitorium

Cost: 💸💸

Where: 2233, rue Pitt

Why You Should Go: The Sud-Ouest's Messorem Bracitorium is stylish, just like the designs on their cans. The flashy blue tables paired with string lights and graffiti everywhere create a fun atmosphere for a memorable 5à7. With new hazy beers almost every week, you'll be spoilt for choice.

Terrasse St-Ambroise

Cost: 💸

Where: 5080, rue St-Ambroise

Why You Should Go: This popular summer spot has fruity microbrewed beers along with pub food, including pizzas, nachos, burgers, hot dogs and salsa. Last year, the terrasse ended its season on September 26.

Vices & Versa

Cost: 💸💸

Where: 6631, boulevard Saint-Laurent

Why You Should Go: You'll find this little gem in the heart of Little Italy. We love the wide selection of beers and the casual pub eats, but it's the spacious and partly-shaded back patio that makes Vices & Versa a great spot to chill in the summer.

Pub Pit Caribou

Cost: 💸💸

Where: 951, rue Rachel E.

Why You Should Go: The Plateau's Pub Pit Caribou is a tribute to its original microbrasserie in Gaspésie. You still have some time to enjoy their seasonal or traditional beers paired with food, such as seafood platters, from the Maritime region.

4 Origines

Cost: 💸

Where: 1304, rue Saint-Patrick

Why You Should Go: While 4 Origines doesn't have its own kitchen, we added it to the list for its pleasant outdoor seating area, its selection of board games and the wide range of beers on tap. You are welcome to order in or bring your own food to this microbrewery situated right off the Lachine Canal in front of Square St-Patrick.

Benelux Verdun

Cost: 💸💸

Where: 4026, rue Wellington

Why You Should Go: Verdun's Benelux is loyal to the German concept of the biergarten with its gravel-covered ground, huge trees and leafy walls. You can enjoy a craft beer with a panini or sausages in this little oasis.

Brasseur de Montréal

Cost: 💸💸

Where: 1485, rue Ottawa

Why You Should Go: Only a quick walk from 4 Origines, you'll find another welcoming terrasse with tasty beers on the menu. You can also book this big patio in Griffintown for a private boozy party with your friends.

