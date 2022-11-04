A Massive Sephora Canada Sale Is On Right Now & The Discounts Are Too Good
You can score up to 30% off!
Sephora's Holiday Savings Event is on until November 7 and now is the perfect time to stock up on any and all beauty products that have been calling your name.
Considering the holidays are right around the corner, you can also get some early gift buying out of the way before the mere sound of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" starts driving everyone into a holiday rage.
How does the Sephora holiday savings event work?
Sephora's Holiday Savings Event offers discounts by tier of the brand's Beauty Insider membership program. The three tiers are: Insider, VIB and Rouge — all of which provide different discounts on eligible products including skincare, makeup and fragrances.
The Insider tier offers a 10% discount for customers, while VIB, the second-highest tier, provides Beauty Insiders with 15% off. Rouge, the crème de le crème of the tier memberships, offers savings of 20%.
In order to get the reductions, customers can use code SAVINGS both online and on the Sephora App, or shop the Holiday Savings Event in-store.
Additionally, the entire Sephora Collection, the company's in-house brand, is 30% off regardless of what tier you fall in.
When is the Sephora holiday sale for 2022?
The Sephora Holiday Savings Event officially started on October 28 for all Rouge members. VIB members were given access to the sale on November 1 and all Insider members were able to join in on the savings extravaganza November 3.
The Sephora sale will be on until Monday, November 7, 2022.
How many times a year does Sephora have a sale?
In addition to Sephora's Holiday Savings Event, the beauty brand also has its annual Spring Savings Events that offers Beauty Insider members with similar discounts.
What is Sephora's return policy?
According to Sephora's return policy, customers can return both new and gently used products by mail or in-store. There are a few exceptions, including for items marked as final sale and gift cards.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.