A Hair Product Sold At Sephora Canada Is Subject To A Class-Action Lawsuit Filed In Quebec
Due to an allegedly "dangerous chemical."
Calling all Sephora Canada shoppers — if you've ever bought Olaplex hair products at this big beauty store chain, you may soon be subject to a reimbursement, because a class-action lawsuit against the two companies was filed in March.
The lawsuit calls attention to one specific product, the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector, as it contains a "dangerous chemical" called butylphenyl methylpropional (lilial).
According to the case document filed with the Superior Court of Quebec by LPC Avocat Inc., Olaplex failed to inform its customers of the "serious health risks" associated with the ingredient.
The company apparently only admitted to being conscious of the risks linked to lilial on February 28, 2022.
In the document, LPC Avocat Inc. states that side effects of exposure to this chemical include things such as allergies and infertility.
While Olaplex says that the chemical has been removed from this product "globally," the lawsuit claims that Sephora Canada continues to sell Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector containing lilial.
If this class-action lawsuit gets the permission to proceed, Canadian consumers who purchased the product in question could get a full refund, which the report says is $43 with taxes included.
The class action also seeks "punitive damages in the amount of $10 million."
LPC Avocat Inc. has included a form on its website for anyone who wishes to stay informed of the developments of the lawsuit.
This suit is currently pending an authorization hearing in order to move forward.
Olaplex provided MTL Blog with a comment on the matter saying, "Olaplex No. 3 is safe to use and does not impact fertility. The claims allegedly are wholly without merit and we intend to vigorously defend against this potential lawsuit, should it move forward."
The company continued to explain that “In September 2020, the EU regulatory authority announced their intent to phase out Butylphenyl methylpropional commonly referred to as 'lillial' by March of 2022. At Olaplex, lilial was previously used in small amounts as a fragrance in No. 3 Hair Perfector. It is not an active or functional ingredient. While this phase out is limited to the EU, Olaplex proactively removed lillial from our No.3 Hair Perfector globally."
MTL Blog also reached out to Sephora Canada for a comment on the matter. This article will be updated once a response is received.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.