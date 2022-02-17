A Mini IKEA Is Opening North Of Montreal But You Can't Actually Buy Anything There
So not everyone has to make the trek to Saint-Laurent to plan their next project.
Home improvement fanatics rejoice! IKEA is opening a new "planning center" in Boisbriand. This means that it'll be possible for residents on the North Shore to buy affordable furniture and fixtures without having to make the schlep out to Saint-Laurent or Boucherville. The new location is due to open in the summer of 2022.
The Boisbriand location isn't going to be your standard furniture depot. It will be aimed at customers who want to plan out larger home improvement projects — think redoing your bathroom or kitchen, rather than just buying a new table or couch.
Customers will get to bounce project ideas off of an IKEA specialist, who will have samples and suggestions prepared. The planning center will be available to customers by appointment only.
Opening the planning center is part of IKEA's efforts to meet the modern needs of Montreal. It's hardly surprising that home renovations — not to mention furniture sales — have become overwhelmingly common in the last two years.
According to IKEA Canada's National Director of Business Development and Transformation, Eri Mathy, over 60% of Canadians have undertaken home improvement projects in the last two years — everything from setting up home offices to full-on renovations.
"Life at home has never been so important," Mathy said in a press release. "The IKEA planning center is is just one of many ways we are transforming our business to offer new customer points of contact and services to meet their needs and deliver affordable and relevant home furnishings."
The Boisbriand planning center will be located in the Faubourg Boisbriand shopping center.
