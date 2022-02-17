Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Mini IKEA Is Opening North Of Montreal But You Can't Actually Buy Anything There

So not everyone has to make the trek to Saint-Laurent to plan their next project.

Editorial Fellow
A Mini IKEA Is Opening North Of Montreal But You Can't Actually Buy Anything There
Splosh | Dreamstime

Home improvement fanatics rejoice! IKEA is opening a new "planning center" in Boisbriand. This means that it'll be possible for residents on the North Shore to buy affordable furniture and fixtures without having to make the schlep out to Saint-Laurent or Boucherville. The new location is due to open in the summer of 2022.

The Boisbriand location isn't going to be your standard furniture depot. It will be aimed at customers who want to plan out larger home improvement projects — think redoing your bathroom or kitchen, rather than just buying a new table or couch.

Customers will get to bounce project ideas off of an IKEA specialist, who will have samples and suggestions prepared. The planning center will be available to customers by appointment only.

Opening the planning center is part of IKEA's efforts to meet the modern needs of Montreal. It's hardly surprising that home renovations — not to mention furniture sales — have become overwhelmingly common in the last two years.

According to IKEA Canada's National Director of Business Development and Transformation, Eri Mathy, over 60% of Canadians have undertaken home improvement projects in the last two years — everything from setting up home offices to full-on renovations.

"Life at home has never been so important," Mathy said in a press release. "The IKEA planning center is is just one of many ways we are transforming our business to offer new customer points of contact and services to meet their needs and deliver affordable and relevant home furnishings."

The Boisbriand planning center will be located in the Faubourg Boisbriand shopping center.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

IKEA Restaurants Now Offer Food Delivery: Your Örder Of Grönsakskaka Is Ön Its Wåy

IKEA is always pulling through for us.

Tomasz Bidermann | Dreamstime

We all have our go-to restaurants to order from when we're feeling lazy or haven't done groceries in way too long, and now there's a new one to add to your list.

IKEA just announced a new food delivery option available across the country through DoorDash.

Keep ReadingShow less

Quebec IKEAs Are Hosting Their First-Ever 'IKEA Festival'

There will be special events, workshops and $20 discounts for IKEA Family members.

Sylvain Robin | Dreamstime

IKEA's first-ever festival is set to launch this month across the world and Quebec's three IKEA stores are participating.

The event promises to bring "limited capacity, interactive, in-store activities," including "creative spaces where visitors can learn art techniques," workshops with organization and design tips, as well as tips to take care of IKEA products.

Keep ReadingShow less

Video Shows A Massive Line At IKEA Boucherville On Friday & It Doesn't Seem Like A One-Off

The wait time was one hour.
Tomasz Bidermann | DreamstimeCarl Beaulieu | Facebook

The lineup at IKEA in Boucherville near Montreal wrapped around the parking lot on April 2 as some Quebecers waited an hour to get into the store.

Carl Beaulieu, who posted photos and videos of the experience on Facebook, told MTL Blog he waited for an hour because "our wardrobe broke in our basement. We only have weekends to [do] shopping."

Keep ReadingShow less

Quebecers Are World's Most Likely To Lose It When Putting Together IKEA Furniture

A study analyzed thousands of IKEA-themed tweets based on levels of stress.
MrFly | Dreamstime

If you're a Quebecer and the thought of assembling IKEA furniture fills you with dread, you're definitely not alone. According to a new study, Quebec is tied with Moscow, Russia, as the world's most stressed region when it comes to putting together IKEA furniture. 

The study, by HouseHoldQuotes, analyzed nearly 50,000 geo-tagged IKEA-themed tweets. It measured the language for levels of stress using a tool called TensiStrength

Keep ReadingShow less