IKEA Canada Is Giving Away $25 Coupons This Weekend & Here's How You Can Get One
Be sure to snag that 25$ discount this weekend only!
IKEA Canada is currently offering customers $25 gift cards at locations across the country and you can get one by dropping off your old furniture and electronics.
While IKEA has implemented a number of fun and unique strategies, including its IKEA Festivals in Quebec, they are now introducing a nationwide initiative to celebrate Earth Month.
IKEA Canada is putting forth a number of sustainable product demos, offers and donation drives — which will score you that $25 discount.
"On April 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., drop off your gently used furniture and electronics at your nearest IKEA shop," the company's website states.
Any and all items brought to IKEA will then be donated to many families in need through reputable charities including Furniture Bank and ARPE/Recycle My Electronics.
"When you make a donation at your local IKEA store, you will receive a $25 IKEA coupon. Items will only be accepted on April 23 - 24, 2022," IKEA said.
In this case, not only are you recycling furniture items, but you'll be helping out others all while getting a $25 IKEA coupon. Talk about a total win-win situation!
The coupon will be valid from May 4 to May 15, 2022 only and can be used only once. The $25 rebate can also only be applied to a purchase of $150 or more before taxes — which means you won't be able to snag anything for free with IKEA's purchase minimum requirement.
So, if you've got any gently used furniture you've been meaning to get rid of, donate it to IKEA and get a little something something in return.
IKEA Donative Drive
When: April 23 to 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: All IKEA locations across Canada
