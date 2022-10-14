IKEA Canada Is Recalling These 9 Products Right Now & Offering Full Refunds In Some Cases
One product is on the recall list due to an "increased risk of the product bursting during use."
IKEA Canada maintains an online list of products for which it has issued recalls. In every case, customers have the option to return affected products for a refund — even without a receipt.
Recall reasons range from changes to national or international product standards to, in the case of an espresso maker, a "risk of the product bursting during use."
Nine of the products currently on IKEA's recall list are below (nine products in seven recall announcements). Some date back years.
In most cases, the company says customers can claim a refund for a recalled product by bringing it to the Returns & Exchange desk at an IKEA store or by calling customer service at 1-800-661-9807
CALYPSO Ceiling Lamp
IKEA CALYPSO Ceiling Lamp.
Reason for recall: "Risk of falling shades."
Details: IKEA says it has received reports of shades falling from the ceiling lamps. Affected products were purchased after August 1, 2016, and have date stamps ranging from 1625 to 1744 (the first two digits represent a year and the second two correspond to a week). Customers with a CALYPSO lamp covered by the recall can either exchange it for a new, non-faulty one or return it for a full refund, even without a receipt.
GLIVARP Table
IKEA GLIVARP Table.
Reason for recall: "Risk of the extension leaf falling."
Details: The recall covers the "white frosted" version of the GLIVARP Table. IKEA says it has received reports of the table's extension piece "detaching from the rails and falling." White-frosted GLIVARP Table owners are asked to return the product for either a full refund or an exchange for a product "of equal value." No receipt necessary.
HEROISK & TALRIKA Tableware
IKEA HEROISK and TALRIKA plates, bowls and mugs.
Reason for recall: "Risk of breakage and burns."
Details: IKEA began recalling HEROISK and TALRIKA plates, bowls and mugs after it received reports that some of the products had easily broken. The company says it issued the recall as a precautionary measure "due to the potential risk of burns from hot contents upon breakage." It'll give a full refund to any customer who returns their HEROISK or TALRIKA tableware, even if they don't have a receipt.
KULLEN Chest
IKEA KULLEN Chests.
Reason for recall: International product standards update / "tip-over hazard" when not properly anchored.
Details: IKEA is recalling the three-drawer chests due to an update to international product standards, even though, the company says online, it has not received any reports of "serious" injury related to the product. With a proper wall anchor, IKEA assures the product is still "safe to use."
Customers who own a KULLEN Chest without a wall anchor can either return it for a refund or pick up a free anchor.
MATVRÅ Bib
IKEA MATVRÅ Bibs.
Reason for recall: "Choking hazard."
Details: IKEA says customer reports suggest the bib button, which secures it around the neck, "can come off and thus presents a choking hazard."
The bibs covered by the recall come in a pack of two in red and blue. MATVRÅ bibs in different colours and patterns are still safe to use "due to a difference in material and design," the company assures.
No receipt is necessary to claim a full refund.
METALLISK Espresso Maker
IKEA METALLISK Espresso Maker.
Reason for recall: "Risk of the product bursting during use."
Details: IKEA says a change in material "increased" the risk of the stovetop espresso maker breaking open.
Products covered by the recall have a stainless-steel safety valve and date stamps ranging from 2040 to 2204 (the first two digits represent a year and the second two correspond to a week).
Customers are asked to stop using the affected product immediately and to contact IKEA or visit an IKEA store for a full refund. No receipt necessary.
TRIPPEVALS & HOPPVALS Blinds
IKEA TRIPPEVALS and HOPPVALS Cellular Blinds.
Reason for recall: National product standards update
Details: IKEA says TRIPPEVALS and HOPPVALS Cellular Blinds purchased after May 1, 2021, are "non-compliant" with national rules following a change to the Corded Window Coverings Regulation (yes, apparently that's a thing).
Customers who purchased the blinds can either order a "repair kit" that'll supposedly bring the products in line with the regulations or return them for a refund, even without a receipt.