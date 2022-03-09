A Massive Home Show Is Coming To Montreal With Hundreds Of Design & Reno Ideas
There will even be a whole house to tour.
You can't afford to buy a home in Montreal. So you might as well consider sprucing up your current digs. The Montreal National Home Show is returning to the Palais des congrès with over 100 local exhibitors offering home and yard design and advice.
Among the participating vendors will be JC Perreault with a 5,500 square-foot booth where visitors can "discover the latest in high-end appliances, trendy furniture and outdoor grills/cookers."
Bonneville, a company that designs pre-fabricated homes, will also be showcasing its newest model in its entirety on the exhibition floor.
Pre-fabricated home by Bonneville.RE/MAX | Handout
There will be contests, too. Home Show attendees can buy tickets for a chance to win a home designed by Bonneville. The contest raises money for Opération Enfant Soleil, which describes itself as a "non-profit organization that raises funds to develop high-quality paediatrics for all the children in Quebec."
French furniture company Gautier will also invite home show visitors to sign up for their contest to win $10,000 in furniture.
The Montreal National Home Show will take place between March 10 and 13, 2022.
Get the details below.
Montreal National Home Show
Price: $16 at the door or $14 online
Where: Palais des congrès, 1001, pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montreal, QC
When: March 10 to 13, 2022
- Thursday, March 10: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, March 11: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, March 12: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 13: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
Details: Hundreds of exhibitors will take to the convention centre with design and renovation ideas and advice.