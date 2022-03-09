Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Massive Home Show Is Coming To Montreal With Hundreds Of Design & Reno Ideas

There will even be a whole house to tour.

The exhibition floor of the Montreal National Home Show.
RE/MAX | Handout

You can't afford to buy a home in Montreal. So you might as well consider sprucing up your current digs. The Montreal National Home Show is returning to the Palais des congrès with over 100 local exhibitors offering home and yard design and advice.

Among the participating vendors will be JC Perreault with a 5,500 square-foot booth where visitors can "discover the latest in high-end appliances, trendy furniture and outdoor grills/cookers."

Bonneville, a company that designs pre-fabricated homes, will also be showcasing its newest model in its entirety on the exhibition floor.

Pre-fabricated home by Bonneville.Pre-fabricated home by Bonneville.RE/MAX | Handout

There will be contests, too. Home Show attendees can buy tickets for a chance to win a home designed by Bonneville. The contest raises money for Opération Enfant Soleil, which describes itself as a "non-profit organization that raises funds to develop high-quality paediatrics for all the children in Quebec."

French furniture company Gautier will also invite home show visitors to sign up for their contest to win $10,000 in furniture.

The Montreal National Home Show will take place between March 10 and 13, 2022.

Get the details below.

Montreal National Home Show

Price: $16 at the door or $14 online

Where: Palais des congrès, 1001, pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montreal, QC

When: March 10 to 13, 2022

  • Thursday, March 10: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, March 11: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 12: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 13: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

Details: Hundreds of exhibitors will take to the convention centre with design and renovation ideas and advice.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...
}); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ window.REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.loadExternalScript("https://s.skimresources.com/js/94645X1549134.skimlinks.js", function() { }); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ var scrEm = document.createElement("script"); scrEm.setAttribute("id", "funnel-relay-installer"); scrEm.setAttribute("data-customer-id", "narcity_54961_mtlblog"); scrEm.setAttribute("data-property-id", "PROPERTY_ID"); scrEm.setAttribute("data-autorun", "true"); scrEm.setAttribute("async", "true"); scrEm.setAttribute("src", "https://cdn-magiclinks.trackonomics.net/client/static/v2/narcity_54961_mtlblog.js"); document.head.appendChild(scrEm); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ var post = JSON.parse(document.querySelector("#post-context-"+c_art_id).innerHTML); if (c_sections.includes(c_fr_vedette) || c_sections.includes(c_sponsored) || isSponsored == "True"){ window.c_data_type = "sponsored"; } else if(c_sections.includes(c_nsfw)){ window.c_data_type = "nsfw"; } else window.c_data_type = "none"; document.querySelector("#IO_wrapper").setAttribute("data-ad-type", window.c_data_type); });