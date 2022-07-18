A New Mini IKEA Shop Is Now Open Outside Montreal — Here's What It Looks Like (VIDEO)
No stroller bottlenecks or getting lost in the maze-like showroom.🇸🇪
A new mini IKEA in the Montreal area promises all the middle-class-wannabe pleasures of browsing budget-breaking Scandinavian design without the stress of squeezing through bottlenecks created by strollers, lost students and hand-holding couples in the disorienting maze that is the IKEA showroom.
At the newest IKEA Canada store, you can plan your dream rooms and renovations with qualified specialists and place an order for delivery straight to your home. Located on the North Shore in Boisbriand, the new plan and order point allows you to meet one-on-one with IKEA experts to design and order anything you need for your latest home project.
There are no meatballs or salmon and you'll have to look elsewhere for a giant plush shark. but this location promises an IKEA experience that is "more accessible and convenient to the many people in the Greater Montreal Area," according to a press release.
@arianefortin31
IKEA s'installe à Boisbriand! 🙌 #quebec #quebecois#montreal #quebectiktok #narcityquebec #pourtoi
There are already more than 30 plan and order points available worldwide, but this is the first to come to Canada. More are scheduled to open this year, including one in Kitchener, Ontario.
Inside, there are still show kitchens, bedrooms, living areas and more, but they’re just examples of what you could build in your own home with the help of an IKEA expert. You won’t be able to take anything home with you, but purchases made there can be delivered straight to your house or picked up at designated locations.
The Boisbriand location offers planning services by appointment. The store hours are Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.