A Montreal Dairy Queen Is Hosting Free Movie Screenings All Summer & Here's What's Playing
Frosty treats meet hot releases. 🍦
When you think of Dairy Queen, your mind probably races to decadent Blizzards or the classic curl-topped cones of soft serve. But this summer in Hochelaga, the neighborhood Dairy Queen on Sainte-Catherine Street is adding a touch of Hollywood to its menu.
Along with your favourite frosty dessert, the DQ parking lot will be serving up a generous scoop of open-air cinema every Friday night from July 7 to September 1. It's the return of the annual Cin'Hoch de l'été, where ice cream drips and film strips meet under the stars.
Instead of the traditional velvet cinema seats, attendees bring along folding chairs and comfortable blankets to share the experience of watching movies outdoors in one communal setting. All of the films will be shown in French.
The 2023 lineup, much like the flavour list at Dairy Queen, caters to diverse tastes. Launching with the beloved classic, "Shrek," the series journeys into outer space the following week with "Dans une galaxie près de chez vous 2." Sing-alongs are encouraged on July 21 with "Sing! 2."
A thought-provoking pause arrives on July 28 with "Goodbye Happiness," followed by Wes Anderson's quirky "Grand Budapest Hotel" on August 4. Animated antics of "Asterix and Obelix: Middle Empire" arrive on August 11, paving the way for a tribute to rock 'n' roll royalty, "Elvis," on August 18.
The cinematic feast continues with the sci-fi epic "Dune" on August 25, and finally, the visual tapestry of Joannie Lafrenière's "Colarama" bids adieu to the summer on September 1.
Cin'Hoch de l'été, in essence, is about the pleasures of a good film and a cool ice cream on a warm summer night. The starry screenings at the Dairy Queen parking lot promise just that, all season long.
Cin'Hoch
Where: Dairy Queen, 4545, rue Sainte-Catherine Est
When: July 7 to September 1, 2023