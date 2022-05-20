Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

8 Montreal Ice Cream Spots To Keep You Cool & Satisfied All Summer Long

Here's the scoop on must-try flavours! 🍨

Associate Editor
Person eating an ice cream in Montreal, Right: Giant bowl of ice cream from Le Blue Boy in Montreal.

@nessagiang | Instagram, @le_blueboy | Instagram
When it comes to Montreal's ice cream scene, the 514 has its refreshing dessert game on lock.

So, with temperatures getting hot and humid, you can keep your cool during the next heatwave at one of the city's most creative creameries.

With so many ice cream spots to choose from, there's certainly no need to stoop for a scoop of classic vanilla when you can try the velvety new chocolatine and jam donut ice cream flavours at Dalla Rose or fill half a watermelon or pineapple with swirls of homemade sorbet at Le Blueboy. Yum!

So, what are you waiting for? Get your ice cream on and bon appétit!

Le Blueboy

Address: 150, rue Mont-Royal Est, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Step into this pastel soft serve parlour in the Plateau for a selection of homemade ice creams and sorbets in unique flavours and unusual combinations. Get a swirl of tangy tiger's blood, combining watermelon, strawberry, and coconut in one bright red concoction.

Or if you're feeling adventurous, you can get a towering portion of soft serve in an iconic watermelon or pineapple bowl, decorated with fresh fruit and sweets!

Menu

Kem Coba

Address: 60, ave. Fairmont O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: With lines usually down the street, there's a reason Kem Coba is such a popular ice cream spot in the 514. The vibrant cremerie is known for its sorbet, ice cream and soft serve with an array of inventive flavours that you won't want to miss out on.

Menu

Unicone

Address: 3873, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Unicone has a rotating menu of ice cream and sorbet flavours inspired by international desserts.

They've turned Turkish baklava, Indian condensed milk kufti, Filipino ube yam, honeyed Moroccan amlou, and more into frozen, scoopable deliciousness. Lactose-free and vegan options are also available, like the tiramisu marsala and fruit sorbet swirl.

Menu

La Royale Vegane

Address: 405, rue Jarry E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a stellar ice cream spot with vegan options galore, then look no further. La Royale Cremerie Vegane offers up an array of impressive selections that will certainly have you wanting to come back for more.

Menu

Wild Willy’s Pointe-Claire

Address: 20, ave. Cartier, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: There's often a line-up outside this West Island ice cream parlour in Pointe-Claire Village with customers eager to taste one of their 40+ flavours of homemade ice cream and a wide variety of cold treats.

Wet Willy's frozen yogurt is made with real fruit and you can get a scoop of soft serve and regular ice cream in one cone (they call that the 'ziggamazoo')! You can also bring your furry friend as Willy's offers up some scoops for your doggo, too!

Menu

Zetti's Cremerie

Address: 3839, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Zetti's is always a classic choice whenever you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth with a delish scoop or two of ice cream.

Well, while they do ice cream just right, you can score yourself some of their decadent options that include an entire slice of cake atop their sweet creations. Oh! And don't forget to snap a few pics by their stunning neon sign.

Menu

Ca Lem

Address: 6926, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This cute artisanal creamery has locations in the Plateau, Cote des Neiges, Old Port, and Atwater Market, but it's the NDG location that has the classic pink and white VW van parked out back!

Each location has your pick of 16 ice cream or homemade soft-serve flavours so that there's a little something for everyone.

Menu

Dalla Rose

Address: 4609, rue Notre Dame O., Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: It's time to add Dalla Rose to your summer ice cream bucket list! The delish spot is known for its delectable gelato selections that will have you feeling refreshed bite after bite.

A visit to Dalla Rose has to include a taste of their lavender gelato or classic PB&J choice that will certainly take you right back to your childhood.

Menu

