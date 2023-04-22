A Montreal Singer Surprised Ginette Reno With A Cover Of 'Je serai là’ & She Was Very Impressed
"Her voice influenced my music a lot."
It's not every day you get to meet one of your idols, let alone sing live right in front of them. So, when Jason Coroa, a Montreal-based singer, saw an opportunity to serenade Quebec icon Ginette Reno with one of her own songs, you bet he took it.
Reno released her 31st studio album C'est Tout Moi on April 6, 2023, and paid a visit to à Jean Coutu location in Boucherville, Quebec, on Wednesday, April 12, to sign copies of her album and newest autobiography. Well, it was during this time that Coroa decided to venture over to the Canadian drugstore and cover one of Reno's songs right in front of her.
Coroa, who is currently working on his first album, wasted no time getting to the front of the line to sing a rendition of Reno's 2018 song "Je serai là."
While Reno was surprised at first, the 77-year-old quickly started singing along and smiling. It was clear Reno was impressed with Coroa considering she applauded his efforts and ability to hit that final note.
MTL Blog reached out to Coroa who said that the Quebec legend is a huge inspiration to him. "I sing today because of her!"
Coroa said that following his performance Reno told him, "I hope you're a singer!" It was then that he explained that he is an aspiring artist working on his first album and that he hopes to one day record a duet with Reno and wishes to perform with her during her C'est Tout Moi tour.
Coroa told MTL Blog that he hopes to release his first album, which will be in French, this upcoming October.