Quebec Influencer Lysandre Nadeau Surprised Her Dad By Naming Her Kid After Him (VIDEO)
"His first name isn't really Clément."
Quebec influencer Lysandre Nadeau shared an emotional exchange between her and her father following the birth of her first child, a baby boy — revealing that she'd actually named him after her dad.
Nadeau rose to fame following the launch of her YouTube channel in 2014, on which she posted lifestyle and fashion content. Since then, she has amassed millions of followers, landed a spot on Big Brother Célébrités 2021, co-hosts the Sexe Oral podcast and is now tackling motherhood for the very first time.
On February 18, Nadeau and her partner, Quebec singer Claude Bégin, welcomed a baby boy together in Montreal. After a tumultuous first few days during which the newborn required surgery — as documented by Nadeau — the 27-year-old introduced her boy to her followers with the most heartwarming video revealing her baby's name to her dad.
In a TikTok posted to Nadeau's page on February 27, she can be seen alongside her dad, who is standing facing his new grandson. It's then that she tells her father, Blaise, that her boy's name is also…Blaise.
@lysandrenadeau
Blaise Clément Jasmin Nadeau-Bégin est arrivé ce 18 février 2023 à 15h41. ❤️
"Dad we have something to tell you. The baby's name is Blaise," she told her father, as she began to get choked up.
"His name is Blaise?" the father asked back, completely bewildered. It didn't take much before dad was holding back tears, too. "He's a little junior?" Blaise Sr. asked as he looked down at Blaise Jr.
Nadeau and her father immediately shared a hug, and the tears were finally replaced by smiles.
"He's a little junior…c'mon! […] Blaise, it's a really good name!" Blaise Sr. said, laughing at his own
dad grandad joke.