A Montreal Boy Was Surprised With Habs Tickets & His Reaction Is So Heartwarming (VIDEO)
"Are we going?!" 😭
Hockey isn't just a sport in Canada, it's a lifestyle. So, when a young Habs fan was surprised with tickets to the Montreal Canadiens game on January 21, it's no surprise there were lots of smiles, hugs and of course…tears.
In a TikTok posted by Alisia Mascetti — her nephew, Giulio, was surprised by his father, Stefano, with two Habs tix and the touching moment is totally pulling at our heartstrings.
The video, which has garnered nearly 30,000 views starts off with the father and son duo at the kitchen table. As Stefano shows him two tickets for the January 21 game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on his phone, he makes Giulio put two and two together.
"What's the date [on the tickets]?" Stefano asked.
"January 21," Giulio says.
"And what's the date today?" It didn't take much time before Giulio realized the tickets on his dad's phone were for the two of 'em.
"Are we going?!" he asked.
It took nothing more than a confirming smile from his dad before Giulio jumped for joy and launched into his fathers' arms. The young Habs fan was moved to tears, leaving us all grabbing for the tissues.
MTL Blog spoke with Alisia and turns out, her nephew is the biggest Habs fan.
"Giulio was beyond happy and grateful he made us all cry. He really has a passion for hockey," Alisia said.
"Some mornings at 7 a.m. he's in full gear watching highlights on YouTube in front of the TV having a game with himself," she said. "In the last two years, he's become a real big Habs fan — his favourite players are Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki."
The young Habs fan thought he'd be stuck watching the Canadiens vs. the Leafs in a loud room with his cousins. Luckily for him, he got to experience the game up close and personal.
Way to go, dad!