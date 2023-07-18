Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

A Montreal Snack Bar Is Hosting A Jarritos Taco Party With Free Food & Drinks

Taco 'bout a good time. 🌮

​People sit at a table outdoors with bottles of Jarritos. Right: Tacos from Ta Chido.

@jarritoscanada | Instagram, @tachidomontreal | Instagram

Montreal's Ta Chido Snack Bar and Jarritos Canada are about to twist the flavor dial up to eleven with an irresistible taco party. As the heat of summer soars, they're injecting a dose of Mexican fervour into the city's food scene on July 29.

Not your average taco Tuesday, Ta Chido is wheeling out mini-tacos — little parcels of joy filled to the brim with traditional spices — to pair with your favourite South American soft drink sensation.

Jarritos, meaning 'little jug', is a nod to Mexico's age-old practice of serving beverages in clay pottery jugs. With a selection of fruit flavors and a gentle fizz, the soft drink is a symbol of heritage and culture, sure to quench thirst while transporting your taste buds to sunny Mexico.

You could feast on complimentary tacos de alambre with a grapefruit Jarritos, balancing a healthy serving of grilled steak with tart fizz. Or try chorizo and mole verde tacos with icy cold pineapple Jarritos. The fruit punch and nachos also come highly recommended.

With a promise of free food, a dash of mystery, and a taste of Mexico, the taco party is guaranteed to be a fiesta of epic proportions. Just remember, when it's over, don't be 'jalapeño' feelings, there's always room for seconds!

Jarritos x Ta Chido Taco Party

@jarritoscanada | Instagram

When: July 29, 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: 5611, ave du Parc

