A Montreal Snack Bar Is Hosting A Jarritos Taco Party With Free Food & Drinks
Taco 'bout a good time. 🌮
Montreal's Ta Chido Snack Bar and Jarritos Canada are about to twist the flavor dial up to eleven with an irresistible taco party. As the heat of summer soars, they're injecting a dose of Mexican fervour into the city's food scene on July 29.
Not your average taco Tuesday, Ta Chido is wheeling out mini-tacos — little parcels of joy filled to the brim with traditional spices — to pair with your favourite South American soft drink sensation.
Jarritos, meaning 'little jug', is a nod to Mexico's age-old practice of serving beverages in clay pottery jugs. With a selection of fruit flavors and a gentle fizz, the soft drink is a symbol of heritage and culture, sure to quench thirst while transporting your taste buds to sunny Mexico.
You could feast on complimentary tacos de alambre with a grapefruit Jarritos, balancing a healthy serving of grilled steak with tart fizz. Or try chorizo and mole verde tacos with icy cold pineapple Jarritos. The fruit punch and nachos also come highly recommended.
With a promise of free food, a dash of mystery, and a taste of Mexico, the taco party is guaranteed to be a fiesta of epic proportions. Just remember, when it's over, don't be 'jalapeño' feelings, there's always room for seconds!
Jarritos x Ta Chido Taco Party
When: July 29, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: 5611, ave du Parc