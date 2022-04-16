9 Montreal Restaurants With Deliciosos Tacos Worth Eating On Tuesdays (& Every Other Day)
Taco-bout some delicious food! 🌮
Montreal restaurants never disappoint, especially when it comes to our taco scene, and when's the best time for tacos? Taco Tuesdays!
Even though Taco Tuesday is everyone's favourite day of the week, who says the good times need to stop on Tuesdays? Check out these spots around Montreal for authentic Mexican cuisine but especially for amazing tacos any day, any time, and any place of the week. Taco-bout some good tacos, amirite?
Bon appétit!
El Meson
Address: 1678, boul. St-Joseph, Lachine, QC
Why You Need To Go: A Mexican couple, Chef Victor Lopez and Elena Garcia, wanted to create a spot that boasts not only the amazing dishes in their home country, but the warm and inviting vibes known amongst its people. While the tacos are absolutely delicious, El Meson is also the place to try other Mexican delicacies, like Nopalitos con carne, Pescados Yucatan, Carne Asada, and Pechuga con mole.
La Capital
Address: 1096, boul. St. Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This taco and cocktail bar is found just outside of Quartier des Spectacles, one of Montreal's most exciting neighbourhoods. Try one of the many styles of taco, like the super popular birria taco, or you can go big or go home with one of the generously sized quesadillas.
Taqueria La Matraca
Address: 4607, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spot in the Plateau proves that when it comes to tacos, it's not about anything fancy, but about making food with the most quality ingredients and above all else, love. Super affordable and a great bang for your buck, these street tacos are a definite must-try next time you're in the Plateau.
Icehouse
Address: 51, rue Roy E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Chef Nick Hodge has brought comfort food and Tex Mex to the people of Montreal in a way that combines the grit and the creativity of the Plateau. Known for its fried chicken that's literally served right on the table, the tacos are also too good not to try. In fact, they were featured on an episode of Food Network Canada's You Gotta Eat Here! And, well... you really do.
Tacos Frida
Address: 4350, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This bright and colourful place in Saint-Henri is one of the city's favourite places when that taco craving kicks in, and it will put a smile on your face from the second you walk in.
Although the establishment is known for its tacos, you can't come to Tacos Frida without ordering a delicious Margherita.
La Tamalera
Address: 226, ave. Fairmount O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Two words come to mind when you think of La Tamalera: Cool and delicious. Made with homemade corn tortillas, the taco menu features some creative takes on pork, beef, chicken and fish tacos. And if you're a fan of tamales, you've definitely come to the right place.
Mr. Azteca
Address: 7349, rue St-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Warm and inviting, this taqueira is everything you're looking for in a restaurant serving up Mexican street food. Located in Villeray, this spot honours the Aztec culinary traditions and is definitely worth the trip to that side of the island.
El Sabor de México
Address: 5013, rue Wellington, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This gem in Verdun offers up some traditional Mexican food with a simple yet delicious menu of an array of tacos to choose from. You can also dive into their mouth-watering ceviche, fajitas or enchiladas that are definite menu items not to be missed!