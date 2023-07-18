Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Montreal Is Getting A Cultural Hub Made Of Old Metro Cars & You Can Already Drink On The Terrasse

The beer garden-style terrasse will stay open until October.

​A rendition of people dining next to old Montreal metro cars in an industrial structure layered with plants.

Courtesy of MR-63.

Montreal's Griffintown is cooking up a cultural transformation, turning retired STM train cars into a premier dining spot. But don't be fooled by the appetizers on the menu right now — those are just the first course. The MR-63 project, set to hit full steam by 2024, plans to create a thriving hub of art, sustainability, and heritage.

While ground has yet to be broken at Place William Dow, an on-site beer garden-style terrasse is open to the public until the end of October. The boardwalk-like atmosphere serves up coffee, tea and bagels that you can enjoy under a baby blue fabric awning.

In the evening, the string lights illuminate and you can find a robust menu of local beers, ciders, and mixed drinks, paired with locally sourced bites. Among them, a $15 signature sangria, $11 natural orange wine and $9.50 passion fruit nano IPA. On Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can sip to live DJ sets and enjoy a BBQ meal.

The planned exterior of the MR-63 building in Griffintown, with STM cars encased in a larger frame.The planned exterior of the MR-63 building in Griffintown, with STM cars encased in a larger frame.Courtesy of MR-63.

The MR-63 project, a brainchild of brothers Frédéric and Etienne Morin-Bordeleau, will unite retro and modern, along with concrete and greenery. The design includes a digital performance hall with 300 seats, topped with a lush green roof, which will host a terrasse, an ideal spot for a sunny brunch or a cool evening drink.

Partners like the Government of Canada, City of Montreal, Desjardins, and Société des alcools du Québec have jumped on board the $28.8 million project. MR-63's mission is to celebrate Montreal's arts and food scenes, while giving the iconic 1966 metro cars a grand encore.

It may be one of Montreal's most intriguing upcoming destinations. So, if you opt to savour a bite on the terrasse this summer, know you're simply sampling a taste of what's yet to come.

MR-63

\u200bA bike leans against a picnic table under a blue fabric canopy with hanging lights.

@mr63montreal | Instagram

When: Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Place William Dow, 1101, rue Ottawa

More at mr63.ca

