A Food Truck Festival Will Hit The Premium Outlets Mall North Of Montreal
Fashion meets flavour. 🤤🛍️
Update: This event has been postponed until August, due to possible inclement weather.
In a mashup of culinary creation and style, Montreal food truck festival Festin sur Roues is breaking tradition and heading north. Just a 30-minute drive from the city, the event offers a refreshing mix of retail therapy and street food.
Festival-goers can delight in a fusion of haute cuisine and haute couture at Premium Outlets Montreal, a shopping centre with over 80 designer brands. The caravan of food trucks from Les Premiers Vendredis will set up shop near H&M and Under Armour stores.
Featuring a roster of ten food trucks, festival-goers can sample a medley of tastes from around the world, from tangy tacos to smoky BBQ. Andros Tacos, Bleu Homard, Saint-Houblon, ManaGo!, and Maquis Yasolo are just a few of the vendors ready to whet your appetite.
For those with a sweet tooth, La Cabane à Chichis, Pâtisserie Crémy, and Papi Churros promise indulgence galore. Meanwhile, Café Noma and Café Strega will keep the caffeine flowing to keep you charged for shopping.
Admission to the festival is free, with a variety of food and beverages available for purchase. The following weekend, Les Premiers Vendredis' full roster will return to Montreal for Fiesta Latina from August 4 to 6, at the Old Port Clock Tower.
For those plotting a weekend shopping expedition, Festin sur Roues may just turn your retail quest into a gourmet adventure. A trip to the mall never tasted so good.
Festin sur Roues
When: July 21, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 19001, chemin Notre Dame, Mirabel
Cost: Free