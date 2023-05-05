montreal bars

2 Montreal Bars Just Ranked Among The 50 Best In North America

But two Toronto bars ranked higher.

Montreal bar Cloakroom. Right: The Atwater Cocktail Club.

Courtesy of North America’s 50 Best Bars

Raise a glass for Montreal bars. Two local drinkeries, the Atwater Cocktail Club and Cloakroom, have made it onto the 2023 edition of the North America 50 Best Bars list, ranking 32nd and 35th, respectively.

There are a total of seven Canadian entries in the latest ranking. The U.S. leads with 28. Mexico follows with 14. Only one bar in the Caribbean made the list.

Canada's other victors are Toronto's Civil Liberties (12), Bar Pompette (15), Mother (37) and Bar Mordecai (43), along with Vancouver's Botanist Bar (19). Civil Liberties, therefore, claimed the "Best Bar in Canada" accolade.

The top 10 went to bars in the U.S. and Mexico. New York City claimed four of the top 10 spots, including first place, with bar Double Chicken Please. Second place went to Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy.

Here are the 2023 North America 50 Best Bars top 10:

  1. Double Chicken Please, New York City
  2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  3. Katana Kitten, New York City
  4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
  5. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
  6. Dante, New York City
  7. Overstory, New York City
  8. Kumiko, Chicago
  9. Café La Trova, Miami
  10. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
