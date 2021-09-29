News
A Mother Of 5 Was Found Dead In St-Donat, Quebec On Monday
The suspect is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
3h
2h
Just 100 kilometres north of Montreal, a 32-year-old woman was found dead in a home in St-Donat, Quebec on Monday, September 27.
According to Sgt. Stephane Tremblay, police received a 911 call at 2:45 p.m. that day after her body was discovered.
The following day, investigators from the Sûreté du Québec arrested a 36-year-old man in relation to this case. He is expected to appear in a Quebec courthouse on Wednesday.
At the time of writing this article, police were unable to specify what he would be charged with.
An autopsy will be performed to figure out the cause of her death and a homicide investigation is currently ongoing.
The woman leaves behind five children.