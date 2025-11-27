One of Montreal's busiest tunnels will be closed this weekend and traffic may get rough
You might need to re-route.
If you were planning to cross between Montreal and the South Shore this weekend, check your route before hitting the road. The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel will be fully closed in one direction and partially closed in the other as major construction work continues.
Quebec's Ministère des transports et de la Mobilité durable recently announced that Highway 25 will be shut down for most of the weekend while crews complete work connected to the Souligny interchange. The closure affects thousands of commuters, so anyone heading between the island and the South Shore should expect delays and plan ahead.
What is closing and when
Toward Montreal
The largest disruption is on the northbound side. Highway 25, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel, will be completely closed toward Montreal from:
Friday, November 28 at 11 p.m. to Monday, December 1 at 5 a.m.
The closure runs from Exit 90, which connects to Highway 20 West, Route 132, La Prairie, the United States and Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport, to the Sherbrooke Street East entrance.
On-ramps in this section will start closing at 10:30 p.m. Friday, shortly before the full shutdown begins.
The Sherbrooke Street East entrance will stay closed longer, from Saturday at 10:30 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers will instead have to use the Yves-Prevost Boulevard entrance to access Highway 25.
One permanent change is also happening. The temporary Hochelaga Street on-ramp is closing for good starting Friday at 10:30 p.m.
Toward the South Shore
Southbound traffic will also be affected, but for a shorter period. Highway 25 and the tunnel will be closed toward the South Shore from:
Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.
If you were thinking of detouring along Souligny Avenue, take note. The eastbound portion between Dickson and Honore-Beaugrand will also be closed from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. However, the ramp from Souligny eastbound to Highway 25 south will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.
Why this is happening
The Ministry says the closures are required to allow the reopening of new ramps and lanes in the Souligny interchange area. The work is part of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine infrastructure.
Another headache on the South Shore
Drivers heading through Brossard will also have to contend with additional roadwork. On Thursday, the Ministry announced that eastbound Highway 30 will be diverted onto the service road from Friday, November 28 at 10 p.m. to Monday, December 1 at 5 a.m., so crews can repair expansion joints on the overpass above Highway 10. Officials are warning of significant congestion during this period, especially near Exit 67.
Temporary overnight closures may also occur on the Highway 10 service road westbound, which could affect the ramps connecting Highway 30 west to Highway 10 west, and Highway 10 west to Highway 30 east. Detour routes will be marked with temporary signage.
A bit of good news next week
Once this weekend's closures are over, drivers should see some improvements. Starting Monday, December 1 at 5 a.m., the Sherbrooke Street East entrance and the ramp from Souligny Avenue eastbound to Highway 25 north will reopen. A third northbound lane will also be added near the interchange, which should help improve traffic flow.
The Ministry encourages drivers to visit Quebec511.info or call 511 before heading out. Checking in advance could save you an unexpected detour late at night.