Get your shovel: Montreal is in for snow and slush this weekend — with a bit of sunshine too
Who doesn't love walking through slush? 🤪
If you were hoping winter weather might take a breather before December hits, think again. Montreal is about to run through the full weather gauntlet this weekend, with a brief burst of sunshine, a blast of cold air and a sloppy mix of snow that could turn into slush across the city.
According to MétéoMédia's latest weather report, southern Quebec will actually see a rare appearance of the sun to kick off the weekend. Regions including Montreal, the Laurentides, Outaouais and parts of Estrie are expected to catch a few rays on Saturday, something that has been almost nonexistent this month. November is already Quebec's darkest month, and this year has been especially gloomy, with some areas seeing about 50% less sunshine than normal, the network reports.
Enjoy it while it lasts, because the atmosphere is about to switch gears.
Snow moves in after the sunshine
MétéoMédia says a low-pressure system is set to move into the province shortly after the sunny spell, bringing snow that will fall steadily through the weekend. Forecast models point to 10 to 15 centimetres for areas north of Montreal, including the Laurentides, Lanaudière, Mauricie and the Quebec City region.
In Montreal, the system could start with wet flakes and turn into slush, but forecasters expect enough accumulation to leave a new layer of snow on the ground.
The cold will help it stick
Even with slush in the mix, temperatures will make cleanup annoying. MétéoMédia notes that most regions will stay below freezing, meaning whatever falls is not melting quickly. Val-d'Or could see a high of -8°C on Saturday, Saguenay might top out at -4°C, and even Montreal is expected to hover around zero before warming slightly on Sunday.
Only Gatineau, Sherbrooke and Montreal have a shot at briefly climbing above freezing later in the weekend, but not long enough to undo the damage.
A taste of what's to come
If this feels like winter is arriving harder and faster than usual, you are not imagining it. As MétéoMédia explained in its seasonal outlook earlier this week, several atmospheric factors — including a disrupted polar vortex and a strengthening La Niña — are setting Quebec up for a colder, snowier season than recent years.
Meteorologists expect the first half of winter to be colder than usual as bursts of arctic air slide south, keeping temperatures below seasonal norms. The second half may relax a bit, but the early freeze means snow will hang around.
The network is also calling for a white Christmas in southern Quebec, so don't expect the shovels to go back into storage anytime soon.