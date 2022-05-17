A New Aritzia Boutique Is Opening At The Montreal Premium Outlets
From curated playlists, bespoke decor and of course, ALL the clothes! 😍🛍
Aritzia made its way over to Montreal back in 2013 and they are expanding again! Aritzia is officially opening a boutique at the Montreal Premium Outlets located in Mirabel – which is only a 45-minute drive from the 514.
This is big news for any fashion lovers out there who adore the Canadian fashion brand, which offers guests "beautifully made clothes, exceptional experiences, and everyday luxury," Aritzia stated.
Not only will you be able to get your hands on all the great finds Aritzia has to offer, but you'll be able to immerse yourself in a totally different shopping experience.
The Aritzia Entrepôt, as described on the Premium Outlet website, is set to open Thursday, May 19. The shop will be located in stall #102 where you can find styles from countless brands including Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Sunday Best, Levi's, AGOLDE, Citizens of Humanity, and The Group by Babaton, to name a few.
The new Aritzia shop will provide customers with both personalized styling and private shopping appointments, making it clear that they are going above and beyond when it comes to customer service.
Shoppers can update their closets in an atmosphere that will make their shopping experience a personal one, too.
From updated bespoke decor, stunning dressing rooms, style advisors, all the way to a curated playlist that will have you shimmying as you shimmy into that new dress.
"Our architects and designers consider each boutique individually, creating a bespoke mix of local influences, natural materials, custom furniture and art. Think well-lit fitting rooms, extra-large mirrors and a cozy lounge area — make yourself at home," Aritzia said.
With only days away from their grand opening at the Montreal Premium Outlets — get ready to feel good and look even better.
