Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
uniqlo canada

The Montreal West Island UNIQLO Is Opening This Week

A little retail therapy, anyone? 🛍️

Staff Writer
UNIQLO store in mall.
Photomall | Dreamstime

Shopaholics of Montreal can rejoice knowing there's a brand new UNIQLO hitting the streets on March 4. And by the streets, we mean at CF Fairview Pointe Claire.

For all those living in the Montreal West Island, you finally won't have to drive all the way downtown to go on a UNIQLO haul.

This popular Japanese retailer is expanding in Quebec — and the UNIQLO expansion isn't stopping at CF Fairview Pointe Claire, oh no no. Another store is opening in CF Promenades Saint-Bruno on March 25, according to Cult MTL.

So basically, wherever you live around Montreal, you'll soon have a UNIQLO close to you.

These locations will join the UNIQLO in Montreal's Eaton Centre, which opened in October 2020, as well as the one in CF Carrefour Laval, which opened in March 2021.

"We are excited to build on our success in the Quebec market and make UNIQLO and LifeWear accessible to more Canadians," said Yuichiro Kaneko, CEO of UNIQLO Canada, in a statement.

LifeWear apparel, the email said, is "UNIQLO's commitment to creating perfect clothes that meet the needs of everyone's daily lifestyle to make their daily life better and more comfortable."

And while you're at Fairview mall, you can also stop by the new Tommy Café located at the food court entrance, which has a tasty new boozy tapas menu for you to try once you get hungry from all that retail cardio.

All our favourite spots in one mall, what a win!

New UNIQLO at CF Fairview Pointe Claire

When: Opening March 4, 2022

Where: CF Fairview Pointe Claire, 6801 Trans-Canada Hwy., Pointe-Claire, QC

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

The West Island's First Tommy Café Has An Exclusive Boozy Tapas Menu (PHOTOS)

The menu is drool-worthy. 🤤

Courtesy of Tommy Café

There are a few things Montrealers are known to love: brunch, cocktails and tapas. And the new Tommy Café location has all those three combined!

This new spot can be found in Fairview Mall's food court. And while many of us may have a hard time imagining trekking from the downtown to the West Island, once you know what's on the unique tapas menu, it won't seem so bad at all. For those who live in the West Island, rejoice! You finally got your own Tommy Café.

Keep ReadingShow less

3 Amigos Is Opening A New Location In The West Island & We Got A Little Sneak Peek (PHOTO)

Giants cocktails are coming to Pointe-Claire!🍹

Courtesy of 3 Amigos, @3amigosresto | Instagram

To all the fans of Mexican food living in the West Island of Montreal, 2022 is about to get extra spicy for you. 3 Amigos is opening a new location in Pointe-Claire!

Tacos, margaritas, nachos and all the good things found on 3 Amigos' menu will be coming your way in the new year in its brand new location. And we got a sneak peek at what the new location is going to look like!

Keep ReadingShow less
uniqlo montreal

New UNIQLO Locations Are Coming To The Montreal Area Soon

The popular Japanese clothing retailer is expanding in Quebec!

Photomall | Dreamstime

Popular Japanese retailer UNIQLO is expanding in Quebec with plans to open two new locations in the Montreal area.

In an email shared with MTL Blog, UNIQLO announced that it would be opening stores in Cadillac Fairview Pointe-Claire and Cadillac Fairview Promenades Saint-Bruno in the spring of 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less

UNIQLO Just Announced The Opening Date Of Its 2nd Store In Quebec

UNIQLO Montreal opened in fall 2020.
22tomtom | Dreamstime

Following the success of UNIQLO's first-ever Quebec location in downtown Montreal, the Japanese clothing retailer is set to open a new store in Cadillac Fairview Carrefour Laval. UNIQLO Laval will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 26.

The store will occupy 15,000 square feet of space.

Keep ReadingShow less