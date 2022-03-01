The Montreal West Island UNIQLO Is Opening This Week
Shopaholics of Montreal can rejoice knowing there's a brand new UNIQLO hitting the streets on March 4. And by the streets, we mean at CF Fairview Pointe Claire.
For all those living in the Montreal West Island, you finally won't have to drive all the way downtown to go on a UNIQLO haul.
This popular Japanese retailer is expanding in Quebec — and the UNIQLO expansion isn't stopping at CF Fairview Pointe Claire, oh no no. Another store is opening in CF Promenades Saint-Bruno on March 25, according to Cult MTL.
So basically, wherever you live around Montreal, you'll soon have a UNIQLO close to you.
These locations will join the UNIQLO in Montreal's Eaton Centre, which opened in October 2020, as well as the one in CF Carrefour Laval, which opened in March 2021.
"We are excited to build on our success in the Quebec market and make UNIQLO and LifeWear accessible to more Canadians," said Yuichiro Kaneko, CEO of UNIQLO Canada, in a statement.
LifeWear apparel, the email said, is "UNIQLO's commitment to creating perfect clothes that meet the needs of everyone's daily lifestyle to make their daily life better and more comfortable."
And while you're at Fairview mall, you can also stop by the new Tommy Café located at the food court entrance, which has a tasty new boozy tapas menu for you to try once you get hungry from all that retail cardio.
New UNIQLO at CF Fairview Pointe Claire
When: Opening March 4, 2022
Where: CF Fairview Pointe Claire, 6801 Trans-Canada Hwy., Pointe-Claire, QC
