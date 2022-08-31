6 Authentic Places To Eat In Montreal's Little Italy
For all of the Italians in the city as well as those who appreciate all things Italy, the version of the European country that Montreal has created is one of the best. Whether you're in need of some authentic eats, looking for a European café or an Italian bakery to grab some cannoli from, you're totally covered.
In fact, all of Montreal's boroughs that celebrate other cultures are absolutely amazing. Offering you an out-of-this-world escape from the city and letting you experience another, you could pretty much travel around the world without even leaving your hometown.
So, if this time around you're looking for a trip to Tuscany, Venice or Rome, you'll definitely know what spots in Little Italy you're going to want to hit up.
Pizzeria Napoletana
Where: 189, rue Dante, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: First things first, when you get to Little Italy you're probably going to have a big appetite. What better way to fuel up than to grab some authentic Italian pizza? Being the first pizzeria in all of Montreal, there's nowhere else you'll want to go for the best pizza in the city.
La Fromagerie Hamel
Where: 220, rue Jean-Talon E., Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: While you're still in the mood for tasting some food, what better way to try some fresh Italian mozzarella or tasty bocconcini than to go to a cheese market? With hundreds of options from Italian classics to indulgent delicacies, this may be your new favourite shop.
Caffè Italia
Where: 6840, boul. St-Laurent, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: For your daily coffee fix, there's nowhere better to go in Little Italy than Caffè Italia. A quaint little café often overlooked, it's here you'll find amazing espresso, delicious biscotti and many other Italian goodies at a super affordable price.
Alati-Caserta
Where: 277, rue Dante, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: For an authentic Italian treat, you'll want to head over to this true Italian bakery that makes desserts amazing enough to be straight from Sicily. This spot is also rated as having the best cannoli in all of Montreal, so you may want to head over there ASAP and grab a box of their classic comfort food.
Vices & Versa
Where: 6631, boul. St-Laurent, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: After a long day of walking the streets of La Petite Italie and exploring all the best classic foods in the city, you'll want to wind down with a glass of wine or even beer. Although not exactly authentically Italian, this is arguably the best bar in all of the borough. Serving up an amazing selection of hops as well as great Italian-oriented shareable plates, you'll want to spend your entire evening here.
Pizzeria GEMA
Where: 6827, rue St-Dominique, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: If you're in the mood for more of a date night than a whole trip, this family-run pizzeria uses local seasonal ingredients and provides an incredible ambience for anyone who decides to dine in. The restaurant is known for being on the more fancy side, so bring your favourite person and dress nicely for an evening filled with some of the most incredible toppings you've ever seen on a pizza!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 26 2018.