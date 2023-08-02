This Montreal Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Pizza This Weekend
Free pizza? Say less.
A golden-brown, crispy-yet-steamy crust that cradles a harmonious blend of tangy tomato sauce made with fresh herbs and spices, along with rich, melted mozzarella cheese. Now, that is the perfect slice of pizza. For those who are pizza lovers and can't get enough of it, then you're totally going to cheese all over yourself this weekend. Pizza Charlevoix is giving away free cheese pizzas to Montrealers and visitors alike, and all you need is an app.
Located on rue Centre in Montreal's Point-Saint-Charles neighbourhood, Pizza Charlevoix is known for its ooey-gooey cheesy pizzas and an extensive halal menu of casse-croûte favourites including burgers, poutines, chicken tenders and onion rings.
But let's keep the talk to pizza.
On August 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pizza Charlevoix will be giving away a full small cheese pizza in collaboration with Skip The Dishes.
“Pizza Charlevoix is a neighbourhood pizza restaurant serving the Point-Saint-Charles community since 2010. All the items are Halal and all the ingredients are locally sourced. We thrive ourselves on giving back to the community and neighbourhood and what better way than wIth our second edition of Free Pizza Day," Pizza Charlevoix owner Sujel Hussain told MTL Blog.
In order to get in on the pizza action, all you have to do is show up to Pizza Charlevoix this Sunday during the allocated times and simply show the Skip The Dishes app on your phone and you've got yourself a free pizza. If you don't have the app, then don't fret. It's totally free to download, and you don't need to make any Skip purchases: the app alone is good enough to score you a free pie.
The free pizza day is open to anyone and everyone across Montreal so long as you present the Skip app on your phone. To keep things fair, Pizza Charlevoix is only giving away one small cheese pizza per customer while supplies last.
Pizza Charlevoix Free Pizza Day
When: August 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Pizza Charlevoix — 2563 rue Centre, Montreal, QC