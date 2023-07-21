This Montreal Restaurant Has A New Terrasse 5 à 7 With Arak Cocktails & Lebanese Bites
The falafel manouche is a must-try! 😍
Montreal's Café Chez Téta has been serving authentic Lebanese coffee and cuisine since its start back in 2020. The Montreal restaurant has now officially elevated its menu with new dishes and arak cocktails as part of its summer 5 à 7 – all of which can be enjoyed on Téta's brand-new terrasse.
Located in the heart of the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Café Chez Téta certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to serving up Lebanese classics including hummous, baba ghanouj, muhammara and, of course, their iconic Lebanese pizzas known as manakish.
Now, Café Chez Téta is totally upping the ante with three new manouche styles: chicken taouk served with garlic sauce and Lebanese pickles, soujouk (Lebanese sausage) and cheese, and the must-try falafel manouche made with tomatoes, pickles, mint and tahini.
To pair with the three new delectable wraps, try one of Téta's latest creations made with arak — a clear anis-flavoured Lebanese spirit with a 50% alcohol content. The restaurant has crafted four different types of arak cocktails, available by glass or pitcher, in mulberry, rosewater, orange blossom and lemon and mint flavours.
"Each sip tantalizes the palate, transporting diners to the heart of Lebanon, and promises an unforgettable journey through the country’s rich culinary heritage," Café Chez Téta owners Antoun & Mélodie told MTL Blog.
To complement the arak cocktail experience, Café Chez Téta has unveiled a family-style meal that epitomizes Lebanese hospitality. Designed for two people, the sharing formula offers guests a platter of Lebanese sharing dips, mini traditional manouche bites and a delightful homemade salad (fatoush and/or tabouleh), all of which can be paired perfectly with your arak drink of choice.
Guests can enjoy the many flavours of the Middle East right on the resto's new summer terrasse. Located on the rue Laval side of the restaurant, Téta's terrasse offers a warm and inviting ambiance with lush greenery and a nice rustic touch that neatly encapsulates the simplicity of Lebanese cuisine and culture.
For those who love a good glass of vino with their meal, the restaurant also has an array of Ksarak imported wines available too from the Zahlé region of Lebanon.
Bon appétit! Or as they say in Lebanon… sahtein!
Café Chez Téta's New Summer Terrasse 5 à 7
Where: 227 rue Rachel Est, Montreal, QC