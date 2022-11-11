Search on MTL Blog

A Quebec CEGEP Is On Lockdown Due To A Police Operation

Students and staff at the CEGEP Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu in Montérégie have been asked to lock themselves in rooms and turn off the lights.

A sign outside CEGEP Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

The CEGEP Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu in Montérégie is on lockdown due to an as-yet-undefined police operation on campus.

In a 10 a.m. statement, school administrators said police had erected a perimeter and were denying entry to visitors.

"At the request of the police, students and staff members must lock themselves in a closed room and turn off the lights," the statement reads.

At around noon, police began what the school has called a "controlled evacuation" of the building.

The school says on Facebook that it will continue to post updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

