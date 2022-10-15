A Quebec Haunted House Got Shut Down After Visitors Called Out A 'Degrading' Depiction
The house included "taboo subjects such as sexuality, sadism and vulgarity."
Drummondville's Village Québécois d’Antan (VQA) closed one of its haunted houses that included a depiction of a woman that some visitors called "degrading," the village acknowledged on Facebook.
Each fall, the village transforms into a sprawling Halloween-themed site with roaming actors and several different "haunted" sets.
The Hôtel 31 depicted what organizers called "taboo subjects such as sexuality, sadism and vulgarity" designed to "surprise the clientele with discomfort."
The village refrained from describing the hotel's scenes in detail in its Facebook post, but recognized visitors' shock and said it "absolutely does not endorse" imagery that degrades women.
"We would like to reassure our customers that the VQA team is doing everything possible to continue to offer a horror experience that meets the expectations of its visitors," the village added in the post.
"The Haunted Village is still a place to be, even if Hôtel 31 is no longer there."
Visitors to the haunted village have up to five hours to explore the whole site. Tickets are between $31 and $33.
