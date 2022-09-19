This Haunted Village In Quebec Gives You 5 Hours Max To Make It Through The Whole Thing
You have to make it past all the monsters.👹
Are you brave enough to wander through an entire haunted village? This spine-chilling fall experience only one hour from Montreal is not for the emotionally fragile. You have been warned!
Starting September 30, Drummondville's historic Village d'Antan will transform into your worst nightmare, complete with roaming, bloody creatures, a sinister soundtrack and creepy dim lighting.
You'll need at least two hours to tour the frightful sites scattered throughout the village, but revellers of all things spooky can stay for as long as five hours, from 6.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. — if they can keep it together that long.
Online, organizers recommend that you bring warm clothes, rain attire and a sturdy pair of shoes, probably because it's tough to run away from zombies and serial killers in heels. The village is open rain or shine.
Visitors are welcome to wear Halloween costumes, but grownups are asked not to wear masks or elaborate gory makeup — those are reserved for the Village staff. Though anyone can apply to join the team of monsters.
The Haunted Village Québécois d'Antan will open every Friday and Saturday from September 30 to October 29, as well as Sunday, October 9.
A day pass costs $31 or $33 depending on the date of visit, but you can get up to $8 off the total price if you buy your ticket before September 29.
You can also pay an extra fee to participate in a frightening escape game with your friends at Maison l'Issue.
So, who's ready to face their demons?
Haunted Village Québécois d'Antan
Price: $31 for adults on Fridays, and $33 on Saturdays.
When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 30 to October 29, as well as Sunday, October 9.
Adress: 1370, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville, QC